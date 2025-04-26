Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus

apartments
94
144 properties total found
Apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 452 m²
The building is set in one of Limassol’s most central locations, with walking distance to th…
$6,59M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,29M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Luxury apartment is located in the complex, on the 3d Floor. It is the most luxurious and sp…
$3,26M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
A residential seafront project in the most groundbreaking development.At 37 storeys, the mon…
$5,86M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3-bedroom apartment situated right in the bustling business and commercial Neapolis area of …
$1,09M
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment Details: This charming 1-bedroom penthouse offers: • Fully furnished and wel…
$81,774
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment on the Sea A beautiful privately owned 3-bedroom apartment. A u…
$2,17M
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$214,441
Apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Mixed-Use Building for Sale in Neapolis, Limassol. Excellent area within walking distance to…
$3,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A new urban complex located in a busy neighborhood of Agios Dometios, Nicosia, offering tena…
$287,724
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Renovated 1-bedroom apartment in prime location Internal area 50 sq.m. Balcony 8 sq.m. Rece…
$227,085
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Luxurious and modern project situated in Agios Pavlos, Nicosia. This four-story apartment bu…
$233,436
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,57M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Three bedroom apartment in an exclusive complex situated right on the beachfront of Limassol…
$2,61M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A modern two bedroom apartment located in Neapolis area, 200m from the sea, surrounded by al…
$781,740
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
New project in Engomi - a contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture an…
$271,438
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
2 bedroom apartment converted from 3 bedrooms.  This 37 storey project is proudly considered…
$3,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Cozy 2-bedroom apartment in the City Center, Limassol. Key Features Internal area 65 sq.m. …
$311,002
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$242,122
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New luxury development in Neapolis area 150m from sandy beach. Nestled in close proximity to…
$647,878
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Neapoli area, Limassol. Just 2 minites walking distance from the se…
$246,511
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Apt. - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal a…
$204,913
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 26/34
Apartments for sale in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper wi…
$912,255
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$220,407
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in Neapolis area, 200 m from the beach, next to Alphamega and Limassol…
$322,695
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A new residential building in Neapolis, Limassol, ideally located just 250 meters away from …
$757,050
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,57M
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New project is located in Neapolis, just 100 meters from the beautiful seafront, and the bea…
$942,552
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Limassol City Center 110 m² spacious apartment Prime ce…
$466,814
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$126,226
Properties features in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus

