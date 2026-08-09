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Mountain View Studios for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
230
Trikomo
204
Bogazi
7
Gastria
6
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11 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this modern living project is notable for its locatio…
$105,261
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, the Bellagio project is among the notable living and …
$127,385
VAT
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Located in the rapidly developing İskele – Bahçeler area of Northern Cyprus, Lagoon Verde is…
$158,329
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Studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 10
Studio with a total area of ​​50 sq.m, balcony 9 sq.m, as well as studios with a niche. The …
$165,593
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 22
Description   a premium class complex, with a casino and a hotel 400 m from the se…
$187,681
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
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Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
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Studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 20
studio, total area of ​​45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. The deadline for delivery of 2025-2027. The…
$148,072
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Located on a hill in the region BOGAZ! 36 luxury apartments with panoramic views of Me…
$207,566
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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