Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garden

Studios with garden for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
60
Trikomo
43
Bogazi
5
Bogazi
4
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go