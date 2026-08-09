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Pool Studios for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
230
Trikomo
204
Bogazi
7
Gastria
6
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54 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/14
Studio Apartment in Abelia Residence, Boğaz 🌊 A cozy fully furnished studio apartment is …
$69,590
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Studio in Royal Sun Elite Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment is av…
$85,549
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1 room studio apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Studio with Sleeping Niche in a Prestigious Seaside Complex 🌊 For sale: a stylish and wel…
$96,808
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/17
Studio Apartment with Sea View in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A studio apartment with a …
$101,708
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 25/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$152,004
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Ready Studio with Sleeping Niche & Pantheon View — Caesar Resort III 🌊🏖 A stylish studio …
$142,793
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11/13
Bright Studio on the 11th Floor — Edelweiss, Long Beach 🌊🌴 A cozy and bright studio apart…
$82,414
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Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
A studio apartment is for sale in the Royal Sun complex, Iskele. View: overlooking the infr…
$70,697
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Cozy studio on the ground floor at Caesar Resort I 🌴☀️For sale a bright and cozy studio in t…
$98,334
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 22/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$150,465
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12/12
Studio in Abelia Residence on 12th floor, sea view  Fully furnished, taxes paid 2.000 …
$104,385
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/17
Riverside Life | River Corner Block | 1+0 🌴 For sale: studio with pool view in Riverside …
$103,896
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6
Bright Studio with Balcony — Caesar Resort III, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A bright studio apartment i…
$65,397
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
Stylish Sea View Studio — Thalassa Beach Resort, First Line 🌊 A stylish studio apartment …
$87,763
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this modern living project is notable for its locatio…
$105,261
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Studio for Sale in Caesar Resort — Block Marcus (Caesar II) 🌊✨ A cozy 48 m² studio apartm…
$72,886
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
Ready Studio in Sky Deluxia Life — Long Beach 🌊 A fully furnished and ready-to-move-in st…
$104,874
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Cozy Studio Just 5 Minutes from Long Beach 🌴🌊 Apartment for sale in the fully completed R…
$72,105
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Fully Furnished Studio at an Exceptional Price in Caesar Resort III 🌴✨ A bright and fully…
$56,750
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/12
Designer 0+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort & SPA, Long Beach Area Stylish modern apartment w…
$64,442
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 14
Ground Floor Studio in Royal Life Residence — Long Beach 🌊☀️ A bright studio apartment is…
$73,583
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/11
Furnished Studio for Sale in Caesar Resort, Phase 3, Gallus House, Iskele Floor: 6 of …
$64,277
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, the Bellagio project is among the notable living and …
$127,385
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Designer Studio in Caesar Resort II — Ready to Move In 🌴✨ A stylish studio apartment is a…
$62,682
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/11
A cozy studio apartment is available for sale in Caesar Resort, Aspasianus Block, located in…
$60,260
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Studio with Sleeping Niche and Pool View in Caesar Resort III 🌴🏊 A stylish studio apartme…
$87,537
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Cozy Studio in Caesar Resort I – Move-in Ready 🌴✨ A bright studio apartment is available …
$86,962
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Studio for Sale in Caesar Resort — Block Aspasianus (Caesar III) 🌊✨ A cozy 40 m² studio a…
$62,529
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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