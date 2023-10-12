Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
121
Agios Epiktitos
33
Villa To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Villas for Sale with Sea and Mountain Views in a Central Location in Kyrenia No…
€707,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€1,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Detached Villas with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Girne North Cyprus Luxe vill…
€701,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Highway in Kyrenia, North Cyprus Luxury houses are…
€638,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in Exclusive Location of Girne North Cyprus Girne is one o…
€638,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa For Sale in Prestigious Residential Area in Girne North Cyprus Located on the northern…
€464,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa For Sale in Prestigious Residential Area in Girne North Cyprus Located on the northern…
€406,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Ultra Luxe Villas with Unique Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an ancient city that h…
€868,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra Luxe Villas with Unique Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an ancient city that h…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Triplex Villas With Pools Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne, North Cyprus…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Chic Detached Villa with Private Pool in Girne Çatalköy Girne, a popular settlement…
€754,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
New Detached Houses with Private Pool Options in Girne, North Cyprus Girne is located on the…
€464,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with a Massive Pool in Girne, North Cyprus Cy…
€545,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with a Massive Pool in Girne, North Cyprus Cy…
€522,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas with Unblocked Sea-View in North Cyprus Girne A Mediterranean pearl, Girne is …
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
New and Spacious Villas in a Developed and Decent Region in Girne, North Cyprus Located in C…
€452,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale with Private Pools in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Girn…
€649,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 021 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas in a Villa Project in Girne Alsancak Girne is the capital of education and t…
€1,89M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas in a Villa Project in Girne Alsancak Girne is the capital of education and t…
€725,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne, Lapta The new villas are located…
€487,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 725 m²
Spacious Villas with Unobstructed Sea Views in the Lapta Region of North Cyprus Girne Girne,…
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 611 m²
Spacious Villas with Unobstructed Sea Views in the Lapta Region of North Cyprus Girne Girne,…
€1,51M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Sea View Villas with Private Pools and Chic Style in Girne North Cyprus Girne Zeytinlik is a…
€2,55M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 578 m²
Sea View Villas with Private Pools and Chic Style in Girne North Cyprus Girne Zeytinlik is a…
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERN ANIMAL COMPLEX on CYPRUS in Esentep Your final path to dream life. Related villas a…
€395,354
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€298,975
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque area of TATLYSU on the firs…
€244,337
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the Epitome of Luxury Coastal Living in this Exquisite Duplex Villa Crafted wi…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Let Every Day Feel Like a Vacation Exquisitely Designed Villa Above the Mediterranean Sea…
€710,860
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 2
OLIMPOS VILLAS - Feel the Breeze of the Mediterranean Sea 160 m2 - 3+1 Private Garden …
€331

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir