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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
30
Girne Belediyesi
140
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
71
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
51
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171 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$911,887
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in a Complex in North Cyprus Ozanköy Ozanköy is a town in …
$1,00M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$845,114
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$461,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Triplex Villas Within Walking Distance of the Beaches in North Cyprus Girne These luxury vil…
$493,846
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Sea-View Villa with Pool in Çatalköy Girne Girne is one of the most popular residen…
$985,855
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Pools in a Complex in Karşıyaka, Girne Karşıyaka is a region of the Girne city o…
$564,922
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Jacuzzi and Heated Pools Near the Sea in Ozanköy, Girne Northern Cyprus, border…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villas with Private Pools in Bellapais, North Cyprus Located in a charming…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Pool Surrounded by Nature in Western Girne Girne, one of the most popular coastal…
$1,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,26M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 9 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View Villas with Rich Amenities in Girne Zeytinlik These elegant villas are loc…
$3,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Floor 2/2
Villas in an Exclusive Complex with Private Pools in Girne North Cyprus Bellapais region is …
$1,14M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Stone Arch Villa with Sea View in North Cyprus Lapta This charming villa is located…
$1,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Luxury by the Sea!   To the east of Girne (Kyrenia), in the picturesque area of…
$726,266
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Special Design and Features in Bellapais Girne Girne is a historical and tourist…
$1,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Sea and Beach in Lapta Girne Lapta is a popular living space located in Girn…
$553,604
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-to-Move Detached Villa in Girne, North Cyprus Girne Alsancak is a town located in the …
$518,911
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Çatalköy, Girne Girne, one of the most pop…
$1,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 611 m²
Unobstructed Sea View Villas with Comfy and Luxury Design in North Cyprus Girne is a fascina…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom Detached Villa by the Sea in Esentepe Northern Cyprus, with its natural landscapes…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,41M
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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