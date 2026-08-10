Pool Villas for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Pool Villas in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
30
Girne Belediyesi
140
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
71
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
51
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22 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
$866,145
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
🌄 Villa 3+1 with a plot of 500 m2 and a roof terrace in Karagach district, KyreniaLocation.T…
$251,848
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and luxurious villa for secondary sale with 5 bedrooms + fully furnished + infinity p…
$850,442
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seaside Villa in Çatalköy — NorthernLAND Villas 🌊🏡 An exclusive 4-bedroom detached…
$1,28M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 2
🌞 Discover true luxury and comfort on the North Side of the Mediterranean Sea! 🌞💸£6,000,000W…
$7,27M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Luxury by the Sea!   To the east of Girne (Kyrenia), in the picturesque area of…
$726,266
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey 3+1 Sea View Villa in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe 🌊🏡 A spacious 3-bedroom two-store…
$461,569
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with panoramic views - buy luxury property in the mounta…
$2,00M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 3+1 Villas with Private Pool & Sea Views — Esentepe 🌊🏔 Two modern detached villas …
$821,191
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive 3+1 villa in the mountains with a private pool and panoramic views! We present a u…
$479,711
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$270,472
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 320 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa 6+3 in Bellapais with panoramic sea and Kyrenia viewsNor…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 3+1 Villa with Private Pool & Sea View — Esentepe 🌊 A modern detached 3+1 villa in…
$924,679
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
This is an exclusive collection of premium villas on the first line by the sea, created for …
$2,19M
VAT
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Agency
REITATW
Languages
English, Русский, Oʻzbekcha
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury living space includes a garden and its own large swimming pool. The villa offers…
$2,66M
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
#2Location - EsentepeEsentepe is a calm coastal area between Kyrenia and Iskele, known for i…
$2,05M
VAT
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Agency
REITATW
Languages
English, Русский, Oʻzbekcha
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Villa 3+1 in Forest Gold & Beach ResortThe ownership papers are ready! Spacious villa 3+1 in…
$319,807
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Frontline 2+1 Villa with Private Pool & Sea View — Esentepe, Korineum 🌊 A modern 2+1 vill…
$567,764
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Ready 3+1 Villa with Sea View — Karpasia by the Sea, Esentepe 🌊 A spacious two-storey 3+1…
$844,537
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Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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