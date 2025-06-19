Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
45
Agios Georgios
9
Kazafani
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$68,550
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
$114,250
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$90,198
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 715 m²
$90,198
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$78,051
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$72,158
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$88,875
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
$119,662
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$86,590
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$158,748
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$216,354
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$168,369
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$54,107
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$119,061
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$58,929
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$264,580
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$60,072
Leave a request

Property types in Girne Belediyesi

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go