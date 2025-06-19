Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
$114,250
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
$87,191
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$72,158
2 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$100,420
1 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$50,511
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$78,051
3 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$105,712
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$168,369
3 room apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment complex located in Upper Kyrenia. In addition to a convenient central locat…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$119,061
2 bedroom apartment in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$264,580
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$60,072
