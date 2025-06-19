Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
45
Agios Georgios
9
Kazafani
6
5 properties total found
Apartment in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Area 65 m²
The complex is located in the cozy district of Doganky and includes only 40 apartments, whic…
$210,150
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$102,218
2 room apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Cyrian, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+1…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/10
🗝️ Apartment with renovation in a finished house🏨 Premium class complex💵 Possibility of paym…
$172,974
Apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 135 m²
A unique residential complex located in the heart of the beautiful city of City - the city o…
$455,767
