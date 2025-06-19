Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 3 + 1 Area: 110m2 Prestigious real estate on the coast of Kyrenia, there is an el…
$168,369

1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$102,218

2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
• The project consists of 2 - luxury modern apartment buildings ( a total of 28 apartments )…
$144,316

