  Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
Enkomi
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$204,713
