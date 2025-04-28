Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
$113,274
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 9
Status: Apartment Number of rooms: 1 (1+1) Total area: 62 sq.m. View: sea view Renov…
$147,421
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
$85,526
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 14/32
complex Grand Sapphire builds a developer who works with the best architects in design u…
$203,000
