Seaview Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
$113,274
3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11
Secure Your Dream Home Today – Three Flexible Paths to Ownership Await You!"      B…
$379,221
2 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the Apartment TUZLA VIVIENDA SOLIDA offers modern, high-end apartments designed for l…
$148,774
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 8
1- Advance Payment Campaign Duration Valid until December 31, 2024 or w…
$172,373
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 11
Secure Your Dream Home Today – Three Flexible Paths to Ownership Await You!   Block  A…
$234,938
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$204,713
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 9
Status: Apartment Number of rooms: 1 (1+1) Total area: 62 sq.m. View: sea view Renov…
$147,421
3 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
About the Apartment TUZLA VIVIENDA SOLIDA offers modern, high-end apartments designed for l…
$180,078
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-624   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -625m – To the Ne…
$170,538
2 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Two-room apartment 56 m2 with furniture and household appliances in a modern complex 550 met…
$87,545
1 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
About the Apartment TUZLA VIVIENDA SOLIDA offers modern, high-end apartments designed for l…
$123,461
1 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/22
$263,268
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$165,172
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Transform Your Future with Döveç Construction's Unmissable Property Investment Opportunities…
$250,260
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
1 room studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
We offer you a 46 m2 studio with a private garden of 12 m2 in a luxurious new complex. This …
$101,014
