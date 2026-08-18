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Pool Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

;
penthouses
69
studios
11
1 BHK
71
2 BHK
65
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6 properties total found
Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio apartment in Tatlis - real estate of North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cyprus property: sa…
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6
2-Bedroom Apartment in Sky Sakarya, Famagusta 🌆 A modern 2-bedroom apartment (2+1) is ava…
$151,203
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Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio apartment in Tatlis - real estate of North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cyprus property: sa…
$117,263
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$204,713
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
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Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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