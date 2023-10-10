Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
64
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
€161,990
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€129,546
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€103,798
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,901
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€417,236
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€590,092
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 11
Two-bedroom apartment ( 2 + 1 ), total area 79 sq.m + balcony / terrace 15 sq.m. Deadline 20…
€168,168
1 room apartment with sea view in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
1-bedroom apartment with spectecular seaview located in large and modern apartment complex …
€147,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€128,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€330,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€220,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€304,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€388,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€538,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€209,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€138,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€463,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€440,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€463,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€452,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€429,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€236,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€177,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€133,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€386,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€210,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€172,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious and Stylish Apartments Close to All Amenities in Gazimagusa, North Cyprus Gazimagus…
€139,000

