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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

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penthouses
69
studios
11
1 BHK
71
2 BHK
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93 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments in a Project Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The elegant apar…
$283,833
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments for Sale Near the Sea in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a peaceful seas…
$243,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$341,683
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Properties in a Luxe Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu Cyprus, the peaceful heaven in the Medi…
$323,062
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1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Offering Nature-Integrated Complex Living in Tatlısu North Cyprus, one o…
$243,939
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest islan…
$339,215
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
Investment Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu, on…
$378,444
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Flats Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Gazimağusa, North Cyprus Tatlısu is located on t…
$236,527
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Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Tatlısu The island of Cyprus is the third larges…
$174,223
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus Tatlısu Küçükerenköy is a popular…
$983,351
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$281,728
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Unobstructed Sea-View Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa Tatlısu, one of the unique regions o…
$311,568
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$226,306
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4 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$432,026
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Near Tatlısu Port in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Northern Cyprus is the third biggest…
$236,527
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus Tatlısu Küçükerenköy is a popular…
$814,247
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Properties for Sale in a Compound in Tatlısu Gazimağusa The beautiful Mediterranean island o…
$203,214
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1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex With a Holiday-Style Concept in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus island is …
$161,570
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest islan…
$211,296
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex With a Holiday-Style Concept in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus island is …
$219,379
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties with Unique Views in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The properties are located in Tatlıs…
$213,452
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Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Real Estate in an Extensive Project in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The luxury real esta…
$264,282
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$524,686
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1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale in a Nature-Surrounded Project in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Located along the n…
$182,299
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3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$400,654
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$178,110
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$299,986
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Investment Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu, on…
$446,625
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Flats Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Gazimağusa, North Cyprus Tatlısu is located on t…
$210,142
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a famous dest…
$289,811
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Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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