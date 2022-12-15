Visa and residence permit requirements from first-hand. We have collected websites of migration services of all countries

Where to find out reliable information if you want to immigrate to another country? Certainly, in official sources. For your convenience, we have gathered in one text the official websites of the migration services of all countries worldwide.

When planning to immigrate somewhere and learning important information on the subject, it is always worth checking the requirements in the official sources. We have collected the websites of the migration services of all countries (where they exist), and at the same time found out how things are with real estate prices there. As a source of information on real estate prices, we used the largest databases Numbeo and Traveltables .

EUROPE

Austria

The official website of the migration service: http://www.migration.gv.at/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Austrian cities — $280,000 (a «square» costs about $5600), outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Austrian cities is $740; outside the center — $600.

Albania

The official website of the migration service: https://e-albania.al/Default.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Albania's cities — $82,500 (a «square» costs about $1650); outside the center — $42,000 (a «square» costs about $840).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Albania's cities is $340; outside the center — $200.

Andorra

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigracio.ad/ca/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Andorra's cities — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000); outside the center — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Andorra's cities is $760; outside the center — $660.

Belarus

The official website of the migration service: https://mfa.gov.by/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Belarusian cities — $80,000 (a «square» costs about $1600); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Belarusian cities is $350; outside the center —$250.

Belgium

The official website of the migration service: https://dofi.ibz.be/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Belgian cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Belgian cities is $840; outside the center —$680.

Bulgaria

The official website of the migration service: https://mvr.bg/migration/en/index

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Bulgaria — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $57,500 (a «square» costs about $1150).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Bulgaria is $350; outside the center —$260.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The official website of the migration service: http://sps.gov.ba/?lang=en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina — $77,500 (a «square» costs about $1550); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina is $200; outside the center —$150.

United Kingdom

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/uk-visas-and-immigration

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of UK cities — $260,000 (a «square» costs about $5200); outside the center — $195,000 (a «square» costs about $3900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of UK cities is $1100; outside the center —$800.

Hungary

The official website of the migration service: http://www.bmbah.hu/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Hungarian cities — $130,000 (a «square» costs about $2600); outside the center — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Hungarian cities is $400; outside the center —$300.

Greece

The official website of the migration service: https://migration.gov.gr/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Greece — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Greece is $400; outside the center —$350.

Germany

The official website of the migration service: https://service.berlin.de/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of German cities — $335,000 (a «square» costs about $6700); outside the center — $235,000 (a «square» costs about $4700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of German cities is $850; outside the center —$600.

Denmark

The official website of the migration service: https://www.nyidanmark.dk/en-GB

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Danish cities — $260,000 (a «square» costs about $5200); outside the center — $185,000 (a «square» costs about $3700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Danish cities is $1000; outside the center —$750.

Italy

The official website of the migration service: https://integrazionemigranti.gov.it/en-gb/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Italian cities — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000); outside the center — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Italian cities is $700; outside the center —$500.

Iceland

The official website of the migration service: https://island.is/s/utlendingastofnun

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Iceland's cities — $260,000 (a «square» costs about $5200); outside the center — $190,000 (a «square» costs about $3800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Iceland's cities is $1400; outside the center —$1150.

Spain

The official website of the migration service: https://www.interior.gob.es/opencms/en/inicio/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Spanish cities — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400); outside the center — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Spanish cities is $750; outside the center —$600.

Ireland

The official website of the migration service: https://www.irishimmigration.ie/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Irish cities — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000); outside the center — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Irish cities is $1500; outside the center —$1300.

Cyprus

The official website of the migration service: http://www.moi.gov.cy/moi/CRMD/crmd.nsf/index_en/index_en?OpenDocument

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cyprus cities — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cyprus cities is $900; outside the center —$700.

Kosovo

The official website of the migration service: https://mfa-ks.net/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kosovo's cities — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kosovo's cities is $300; outside the center —$200.

Latvia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.pmlp.gov.lv/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Latvian cities — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Latvian cities is $400; outside the center —$300.

Lithuania

The official website of the migration service: https://keliauk.urm.lt/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Lithuanian cities — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400); outside the center — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Lithuanian cities is $600; outside the center —$400.

Liechtenstein

The official website of the migration service: https://www.llv.li/inhalt/12119/amtsstellen/residing-in-liechtenstein

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Liechtenstein's cities — $280,000 (a «square» costs about $5600); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Liechtenstein's cities is $1300; outside the center —$1000.

Luxembourg

The official website of the migration service: https://guichet.public.lu/en.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Luxembourg's cities — $600,000 (a «square» costs about $12,000); outside the center — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Luxembourg's cities is $1600; outside the center —$1500.

Macedonia

The official website of the migration service: https://mfa.gov.mk/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Macedonia's cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Macedonia's cities is $200; outside the center —$130.

Malta

The official website of the migration service: https://www.servizz.gov.mt/en/Pages/default.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Malta's cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $135,000 (a «square» costs about $2700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Malta's cities is $850; outside the center —$700.

Moldova

The official website of the migration service: https://mfa.gov.md/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Moldovan cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Moldovan cities is $300; outside the center —$200.

Monaco

The official website of the migration service: https://en.service-public-particuliers.gouv.mc/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Monaco cities — $4,000,000 (a «square» costs about $80,000); outside the center — $2,750,000 (a «square» costs about $55,000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Monaco cities is $5500; outside the center —$3500.

Netherlands

The official website of the migration service: https://ind.nl/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Dutch cities — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Dutch cities is $1200; outside the center —$1000.

Norway

The official website of the migration service: https://www.udi.no/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Norway — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Norway is $1000; outside the center —$900.

Portugal

The official website of the migration service: https://www.sef.pt/en/Pages/homepage.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Portuguese cities — $155,000 (a «square» costs about $3100); outside the center — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Portuguese cities is $750; outside the center —$600.

Poland

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.pl/web/udsc-en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Polish cities — $160,000 (a «square» costs about $3200); outside the center — $110,000 (a «square» costs about $2200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Polish cities is $550; outside the center — $450.

Russia

The official website of the migration service: https://en.mvd.ru/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Russian cities — $165,000 (a «square» costs about $3300); outside the center — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Russian cities is $500; outside the center —$300.

Romania

The official website of the migration service: https://igi.mai.gov.ro/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Romanian cities — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $200); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Romanian cities is $350; outside the center — $250.

Serbia

The official website of the migration service: http://www.mup.gov.rs/wps/portal/en/information

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Serbian cities — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Serbian cities is $350; outside the center — $250.

Slovakia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mic.iom.sk/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Slovak cities — $145,000 (a «square» costs about $2900); outside the center — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Slovak cities is $500; outside the center —$400.

Slovenia

The official website of the migration service: https://infotujci.si/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Slovenian cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Slovenian cities is $500; outside the center — $450.

Ukraine

The official website of the migration service: https://dmsu.gov.ua/en-home.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Ukranian cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Ukranian cities is $300; outside the center —$200.

Finland

The official website of the migration service: https://migri.fi/en/home

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Finnish cities — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Finnish cities is $850; outside the center — $700.

France

The official website of the migration service: https://www.ofii.fr/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of French cities — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $235,000 (a «square» costs about $4700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of French cities is $800; outside the center —$650.

Croatia

The official website of the migration service: https://mup.gov.hr/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Croatian cities — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000); outside the center — $110,000 (a «square» costs about $2200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Croatian cities is $450; outside the center — $350.

The Czech Republic

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mzv.cz/jnp/en/index.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Czech cities — $240,000 (a «square» costs about $4800); outside the center — $185,000 (a «square» costs about $3700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Czech cities is $700; outside the center — $550.

Switzerland

The official website of the migration service: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Swiss cities — $660,000 (a «square» costs about $13200); outside the center — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Swiss cities is $1700; outside the center —$1300.

Sweden

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migrationsverket.se/English/Startpage.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Swedish cities — $320,000 (a «square» costs about $6400); outside the center — $190,000 (a «square» costs about $3800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Swedish cities is $850; outside the center — $650.

Montenegro

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.me/en/government-of-montenegro/citizenship-and-residency

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Montenegrin cities — $95,000 (a «square» costs about $1900); outside the center — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Montenegrin cities is $400; outside the center — $300.

Estonia

The official website of the migration service: https://vm.ee/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Estonian cities — $185,000 (a «square» costs about $3700); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Estonian cities is $600; outside the center —$450.

ASIA

Azerbaijan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migration.gov.az/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Azerbaijani cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Azerbaijani cities is $300; outside the center —$150.

Armenia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mfa.am/en/cons_resep/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Armenian cities — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Armenian cities is $900; outside the center —$600.

Afghanistan

The official website of the migration service: https://mfa.gov.af/en/main-page

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Afghanistan's cities — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Afghanistan's cities is $90; outside the center —$50.

Bangladesh

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immi.gov.bd/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Bangladesh — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800); outside the center — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Bangladesh is $100; outside the center —$60.

Bahrain

The official website of the migration service: https://www.npra.gov.bh/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Bahrain's cities — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Bahrain's cities is $900; outside the center —$700.

Brunei

The official website of the migration service: http://www.immigration.gov.bn/en/Theme/Home.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Brunei's cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Brunei's cities is $600; outside the center —$450.

Bhutan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.doi.gov.bt/?lang=en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Bhutan's cities — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Bhutan's cities is $130; outside the center —$100.

East Timor

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migracao.gov.tl/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of East Timor's cities — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of East Timor's cities is $550; outside the center —$450.

Vietnam

The official website of the migration service: https://xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Vietnam — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Vietnam is $350; outside the center —$250.

Georgia

The official website of the migration service: https://migration.commission.ge/index.php?article_id=1&clang=1

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Georgia's cities — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Georgia's cities is $650; outside the center —$450.

Hong Kong

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immd.gov.hk/eng/index.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Hong Kong — $1,570,000 (a «square» costs about $31,400); outside the center — $1,050,000 (a «square» costs about $21,000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Hong Kong is $2300; outside the center —$1600.

Israel

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.il/en/subjects/certificates_and_passports/visa

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Israeli cities — $410,000 (a «square» costs about $8200); outside the center — $335,000 (a «square» costs about $6700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Israeli cities is $1150; outside the center —$950.

India

The official website of the migration service: https://boi.gov.in/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Indian cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $32,500 (a «square» costs about $650).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Indian cities is $180; outside the center —$110.

Indonesia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.imigrasi.go.id/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Indonesia — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Indonesia is $250; outside the center —$150.

Jordan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mfa.gov.jo/Default.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Jordanian cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Jordanian cities is $300; outside the center —$200.

Iraq

The official website of the migration service: https://mofa.gov.iq/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Iraqi cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Iraqi cities is $350; outside the center —$200.

Iran

The official website of the migration service: https://evisa.mfa.ir/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Iranian cities — $80,000 (a «square» costs about $1600); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Iranian cities is $450; outside the center —$300.

Yemen

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mofa-ye.org/Pages/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Yemen's cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Yemen's cities is $230; outside the center —$130.

Kazakhstan

The official website of the migration service: https://egov.kz/cms/ru/categories/for_foreigners

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kazakhstan's cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kazakhstan's cities is $350; outside the center —$250.

Cambodia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.evisa.gov.kh/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cambodian cities — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cambodian cities is $400; outside the center — $250.

Qatar

The official website of the migration service: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/portal/MOIInternet/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Qatar's cities — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500); outside the center — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Qatar's cities is $1800; outside the center — $1100.

Kyrgyzstan

The official website of the migration service: https://digital.gov.kg/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kyrgyzstan's cities — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kyrgyzstan's cities is $300; outside the center — $200.

China

The official website of the migration service: https://english.www.gov.cn/services

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Chinese cities — $500,000 (a «square» costs about $10,000); outside the center — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Chinese cities is $650; outside the center — $350.

South Korea

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.go.kr/immigration_eng/index.do

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of South Korean cities — $725,000 (a «square» costs about $14,500); outside the center — $425,000 (a «square» costs about $8500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of South Korean cities is $450; outside the center —$350.

Kuwait

The official website of the migration service: e.gov.kw

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kuwaiti cities — $300,000 (a «square» costs about $6000); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kuwaiti cities is $850; outside the center —$650.

Laos

The official website of the migration service: http://www.mofa.gov.la/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Laos cities — $15,000 (a «square» costs about $300); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Laos cities is $550; outside the center —$250.

Lebanon

The official website of the migration service: https://www.general-security.gov.lb/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Lebanon's cities — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Lebanon's cities is $650; outside the center —$350.

Malaysia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.imi.gov.my/index.php/utama/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Malaysian cities — $95,000 (a «square» costs about $1900); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Malaysian cities is $350; outside the center —$250.

Maldives

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.gov.mv/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Maldives cities — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800); outside the center — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Maldives cities is $850; outside the center — $600.

Mongolia

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.gov.mn/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Mongolia — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Mongolia is $300; outside the center — $150.

Myanmar

The official website of the migration service: https://evisa.moip.gov.mm/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Myanmar's cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Myanmar's cities is $700; outside the center — $350.

Nepal

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.gov.np/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Nepal's cities — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Nepal's cities is $100; outside the center —$80.

UAE

The official website of the migration service: https://u.ae/en/information-and-services/visa-and-emirates-id

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of UAE cities — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of UAE cities is $1500; outside the center —$900.

Oman

The official website of the migration service https://evisa.rop.gov.om/#

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Oman's cities — $85,000 (a «square» costs abou $1700); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Oman's cities is $600; outside the center — $400.

Pakistan

The official website of the migration service: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Pakistan — $27,500 (a «square» costs about $550); outside the center — $15,000 (a «square» costs about $300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Pakistan is $100; outside the center —$50.

Palestine

The official website of the migration service: https://moi.gov.ps/Home/Index/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Palestinian cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $32,500 (a «square» costs about $650).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Palestinian cities is $350; outside the center —$250.

Saudi Arabia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mofa.gov.sa/ar/Pages/default.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Saudi Arabian cities — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Saudi Arabian cities is $450; outside the center —$300.

Singapore

The official website of the migration service: https://www.ica.gov.sg/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Singapore — $1,000,000 (a «square» costs about $20,000); outside the center — $500,000 (a «square» costs about $10,000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Singapore is $2800; outside the center —$2200.

Syria

The official website of the migration service: http://www.syriamoi.gov.sy/portal/site/arabic/index.php?node=55444&nid=56&

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Syria — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Syria is $150; outside the center —$100.

Tajikistan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.consular.tj/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tajikistan — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800); outside the center — $17,500 (a «square» costs about $350).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tajikistan is $350; outside the center —$150.

Thailand

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.go.th/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Thailand — $165,000 (a «square» costs about $3300); outside the center — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Thailand is $350; outside the center — $200.

Taiwan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.boca.gov.tw/mp-2.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Taiwan — $365,000 (a «square» costs about $7300); outside the center — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Taiwan is $450; outside the center —$300.

Turkmenistan

The official website of the migration service: https://migration.gov.tm/tm/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Turkmenistan — $165,000 (a «square» costs about $3300); outside the center — $120,000 (a «square» costs about $2400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Turkmenistan is $500; outside the center —$300.

Turkey

The official website of the migration service: https://en.goc.gov.tr/#

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Turkey — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Turkey is $300; outside the center — $150.

Uzbekistan

The official website of the migration service: https://en.goc.gov.tr/#

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Uzbekistan — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Uzbekistan is $350; outside the center —$250.

Philippines

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.gov.ph/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Philippine cities — $120,000 (a «square» costs about $2400); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Philippine cities is $350; outside the center —$200.

Sri Lanka

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.gov.lk/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Sri Lanka — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); за пределами центра — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Sri Lanka is $200; outside the center — $80.

Japan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mofa.go.jp/p_pd/ipr/page7e_900126.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Japanese cities — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $190,000 (a «square» costs about $3800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Japanese cities is $700; outside the center — $450.

AFRICA

Algeria

The official website of the migration service: https://www.interieur.gov.dz/index.php/fr/%C3%A9trangers-en-alg%C3%A9rie.html

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Algerian cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Algerian cities is $150; outside the center — $100.

Angola

The official website of the migration service: https://www.smevisa.gov.ao/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Angola's cities — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Angola's cities is $200; outside the center — $80.

Benin

The official website of the migration service: https://dei.gouv.bj/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Benin cities — $25,000.

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Benin cities is $200; outside the center —$150.

Botswana

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.bw/immigration-civil-registration?txterm=97

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Botswana's cities — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500); outside the center — $300,000 (a «square» costs about $6000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Botswana's cities is $250; outside the center — $200.

Burkina Faso

The official website of the migration service: https://police.gov.bf/index.php/infos-utiles/our-services

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Burkina Faso's cities — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Burkina Faso's cities is $400; outside the center — $150.

Burundi

The official website of the migration service: https://migration.gov.bi/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Burundi is $130; outside the center — $50.

Gabon

The official website of the migration service: https://www.dgdi.ga/accueil

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Gabon's cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Gabon's cities is $1000; outside the center — $650.

Gambia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gid.gov.gm/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Gambia's cities — $160,000 (a «square» costs about $3200); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Gambia's cities is $120; outside the center —$50.

Ghana

The official website of the migration service: https://home.gis.gov.gh/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Ghana's cities — $135,000 (a «square» costs about $2700); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Ghana's cities is $450; outside the center — $200.

Guinea

The official website of the migration service: https://www.paf.gov.gn/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Guinea's cities — $20,000 (a «square» costs about $400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Guinea's cities is $500; outside the center — $300.

Guinea-Bissau

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.gw/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Guinea-Bissau — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Guinea-Bissau is $400; outside the center —$200.

Djibouti

The official website of the migration service: https://www.evisa.gouv.dj/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Djibouti's cities — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Djibouti's cities is $800; outside the center — $500.

Egypt

The official website of the migration service: https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg/eVisa/Home

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Egyptian cities — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500); outside the center — $15,000 (a «square» costs about $300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Egyptian cities is $150; outside the center — $100.

Zambia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.zambiaimmigration.gov.zm/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in Zambia's cities — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Zambia's cities is $250; outside the center — $200.

Zimbabwe

The official website of the migration service: http://www.zim.gov.zw/index.php/en/news-room/latest-news/228-sectors/360-immigration-and-visas

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in Zimbabwean cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Zimbabwean cities is $250.

Cape Verde

The official website of the migration service: https://portalconsular.mnec.gov.cv/en/home

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cape Verde's cities — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cape Verde's cities is $250; outside the center —$150.

Cameroon

The official website of the migration service: https://tresorpublic.cm/en/start

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cameroon's cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cameroon's cities is $150; outside the center — $100.

Kenya

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.go.ke/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kenya's cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kenya's cities is $250; outside the center —$150.

Comoros

The official website of the migration service: https://douane.gov.km/en/

Congo

The official website of the migration service: https://evisa.gouv.cd/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Congo cities — $350,000 (a «square» costs about $7000); outside the center — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Congo cities is $800; outside the center —$300.

Côte d'Ivoire

The official website of the migration service: https://snedai.com/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Côte d'Ivoire — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Côte d'Ivoire is $900; outside the center —$250.

Lesotho

The official website of the migration service: http://evisalesotho.com/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Lesotho is $500.

Liberia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mofa.gov.lr/

Libya

The official website of the migration service: https://foreign.gov.ly/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Libya — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $20,000 (a «square» costs about $400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Libya is $200; outside the center —$100.

Mauritius

The official website of the migration service: https://passport.govmu.org/passport/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Mauritius — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Mauritius is $350; outside the center — $250.

Madagascar

The official website of the migration service: https://mid.gov.mg/mid-visa

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Madagascar — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900); outside the center — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Madagascar is $400; outside the center —$120.

Malawi

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.gov.mw/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Malawi's cities — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Malawi is $230; outside the center —$100.

Mali

The official website of the migration service: https://primature.ml/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Mali's cities — $20,000 (a «square» costs about $400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Mali's cities is $450; outside the center —$150.

Morocco

The official website of the migration service: https://www.consulat.ma/en

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Morocco's cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Morocco's cities is $300; outside the center —$150.

Mozambique

The official website of the migration service: https://www.portaldogoverno.gov.mz/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Mozambique's cities — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Mozambique's cities is $350; outside the center —$200.

Namibia

The official website of the migration service: https://mha.gov.na/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Namibian cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Namibian cities is $400.

Nigeria

The official website of the migration service: https://portal.immigration.gov.ng/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Nigerian cities — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Nigerian cities is $450; outside the center —$200.

Rwanda

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migration.gov.rw/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Rwandan cities — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Rwandan cities is $400; outside the center — $300.

Seychelles

The official website of the migration service: http://www.ics.gov.sc/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Seychelles — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Seychelles cities is $850; outside the center — $650.

Senegal

The official website of the migration service: https://diplomatie.gouv.sn/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Senegal — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000); outside the center — $600,000 (a «square» costs about $12,000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Senegal is $700; outside the center —$450.

Somalia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.gov.so/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Somalia — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Somalia is $50.

Sudan

The official website of the migration service: http://www.moi.gov.sd/

Sierra Leone

The official website of the migration service: https://slid.gov.sl/

Tanzania

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.go.tz/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Tanzania — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tanzania is $350; outside the center — $250.

Togo

The official website of the migration service: https://service-public.gouv.tg/category/papiers-citoyennete/62197bd333c0179346497418

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tongo — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tongo is $250; outside the center —$100.

Tunisia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.diplomatie.gov.tn/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tunisia — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tunisia is $150; outside the center — $100.

Uganda

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.go.ug/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Uganda — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Uganda is $250; outside the center — $150.

Equatorial Guinea

The official website of the migration service: https://www.guineaecuatorialpress.com/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Equatorial Guinea — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Equatorial Guinea is $250.

Eritrea

The official website of the migration service: https://shabait.com/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Eritrea — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Eritrea is $350.

Eswatini (Swaziland)

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.sz/index.php

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Eswatini — $10,000 (a «square» costs about $200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Eswatini is $300.

Ethiopia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.evisa.gov.et/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Ethiopia — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Ethiopia is $450; outside the center —$200.

South Africa

The official website of the migration service: http://www.dha.gov.za/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in South Africa — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in South Africa is $450; outside the center — $350.

South Sudan

The official website of the migration service: https://www.eservices.gov.ss/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of South Sudan is $2300; outside the center — $1700.

NORTH AMERICA

Anguigua and Barbuda

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.gov.ag/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Anguigua and Barbuda is $800.

Bahamas

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.gov.bs/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Bahamas — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000); outside the center — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Bahamas is $950.

Belize

The official website of the migration service: https://immigration.gov.bz/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Belize — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Belize is $400; outside the center — $250.

Haiti

The official website of the migration service: https://mae.gouv.ht/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Haiti — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Haiti is $500; outside the center — $350.

Guatemala

The official website of the migration service: https://www.minex.gob.gt/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Guatemala — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Guatemala is $500; outside the center — $350.

Honduras

The official website of the migration service: http://inm.gob.hn/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Honduras — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Honduras is $300; outside the center — $200.

Grenada

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.gd/index.php

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Grenada — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Grenada is $450; outside the center — $300.

Dominica

The official website of the migration service: https://www.dominica.gov.dm/services/passports-and-travel-documents-non-nationals

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Dominica is $350; outside the center —$250.

Dominican Republic

The official website of the migration service: https://migracion.gob.do/en/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Dominican Republic — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Dominican Republic is $450; outside the center — $250.

Canada

The official website of the migration service: https://www.cic.gc.ca/english/index.asp

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Canadian cities — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Canadian cities is $1200; outside the center — $1000.

Costa Rica

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migracion.go.cr/SitePages/Inicio.aspx

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Costa Rican cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Costa Rican cities is $500; outside the center — $350.

Cuba

The official website of the migration service: https://passport.govmu.org/passport/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cuban cities — $17,500 (a «square» costs about $350); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cuban cities is $500; outside the center — $200.

Mexico

The official website of the migration service: https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/leamington/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Mexican cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Mexican cities is $450; outside the center — $300.

Nicaragua

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migob.gob.ni/migracion/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Nicaraguan cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Nicaragua is $250.

Panama

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migracion.gob.pa/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Panama's cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Panama's cities is $750; outside the center — $450.

El Salvador

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migracion.gob.sv/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in El Salvador — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in El Salvador is $600; outside the center — $400.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The official website of the migration service: http://security.gov.vc/security/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=77&Itemid=104

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines — $80,000 (a «square» costs about $1600); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is $300; outside the center — $200.

St. Kitts and Nevis

The official website of the migration service: https://www.stkittsnevishcuk.gov.kn/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in St. Kitts and Nevis is $800; outside the center — $600.

Saint Lucia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.govt.lc/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Saint Lucia is $400; outside the center — $300.

USA

The official website of the migration service: https://www.uscis.gov/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in USA — $215,000 (a «square» costs about $4300); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in USA is $1700; outside the center — $1400.

Trinidad and Tobago

The official website of the migration service: https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/divisions/immigrationdivision/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Trinidad and Tobago — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Trinidad and Tobago is $450; outside the center — $350.

Jamaica

The official website of the migration service: https://www.pica.gov.jm/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Jamaica — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Jamaica is $400; outside the center — $300.

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina

The official website of the migration service: https://www.argentina.gob.ar/interior/migraciones

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Argentina — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Argentina is $250; outside the center — $150.

Bolivia

The official website of the migration service: http://www.migracion.gob.bo/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Bolivia — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Bolivia is $300; outside the center —$200.

Brazil

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.br/pf/pt-br/assuntos/imigracao

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Brazil — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Brazil is $300; outside the center — $200.

Venezuela

The official website of the migration service: https://migracion.gob.do/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Venezuela — $32,500 (a «square» costs about $650).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Venezuela is $250.

Guyana

The official website of the migration service: https://www.minfor.gov.gy/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Guyana — $220,000 (a «square» costs about $4400); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Guyana is $330; outside the center — $200.

Colombia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migracioncolombia.gov.co/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Colombia — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Colombia is $200.

Paraguay

The official website of the migration service: https://www.migraciones.gov.py/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Paraguay — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Paraguay is $300; outside the center — $200.

Peru

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gob.pe/migraciones

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Peru — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Peru is $400; outside the center — $250.

Suriname

The official website of the migration service: http://www.vz2.juspol.sr/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Suriname — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700); outside the center — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Suriname is $400; outside the center — $250.

Uruguay

The official website of the migration service: https://migracion.minterior.gub.uy/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Uruguay — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800); outside the center — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Uruguay is $550; outside the center — $450.

Chile

The official website of the migration service: https://serviciomigraciones.cl/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Chile — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Chile is $400.

Ecuador

The official website of the migration service: https://www.cancilleria.gob.ec/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Ecuador — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Ecuador is $350; outside the center — $250.

AUSTRALIA AND OCEANIA

Australia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Australia — $300,000 (a «square» costs about $6000); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Australia is $1300; outside the center — $1000.

Kiribati

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mfa.gov.ki/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Kiribati is $600-800.

Marshall Islands

The official website of the migration service: https://www.rmiembassyus.org/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Marshall Islands is $850-1100.

Micronesia

The official website of the migration service: https://www.fsmgov.org/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Micronesia — $815,000 (a «square» costs about $16300); outside the center — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Micronesia is $700; outside the center —$450.

New Zealand

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.govt.nz/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in New Zealand — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in New Zealand is $1100; outside the center — $900.

Palau

The official website of the migration service: https://pristineparadisepalau.com/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Palau is $600-800.

Papua New Guinea

The official website of the migration service: https://ica.gov.pg/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Papua New Guinea — $700,000 (a «square» costs about $14,000); outside the center — $425,000 (a «square» costs about $8500).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Papua New Guinea is $1600; outside the center — $1100.

Samoa

The official website of the migration service: https://www.mfat.gov.ws/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in Samoa — $110,000 (a «square» costs about $2200).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Samoa is $650; outside the center — $350.

Solomon Islands

The official website of the migration service: http://www.commerce.gov.sb/

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Solomon Islands is $750; outside the center — $650.

Tonga

The official website of the migration service: https://www.revenue.gov.to/immigration-and-general-services

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tonga — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1,300); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tonga is $450; outside the center — $350.

Tuvalu

The official website of the migration service: https://www.gov.tv/immigration-customs/

Fiji

The official website of the migration service: https://www.immigration.gov.fj/

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Fiji — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Fiji is $500; outside the center — $300.