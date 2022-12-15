Visa and residence permit requirements from first-hand. We have collected websites of migration services of all countries
Where to find out reliable information if you want to immigrate to another country? Certainly, in official sources. For your convenience, we have gathered in one text the official websites of the migration services of all countries worldwide.
When planning to immigrate somewhere and learning important information on the subject, it is always worth checking the requirements in the official sources. We have collected the websites of the migration services of all countries (where they exist), and at the same time found out how things are with real estate prices there.
EUROPE
Austria
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Austrian cities — $280,000 (a «square» costs about $5600), outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Austrian cities is $740; outside the center — $600.
Albania
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Albania's cities — $82,500 (a «square» costs about $1650); outside the center — $42,000 (a «square» costs about $840).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Albania's cities is $340; outside the center — $200.
Andorra
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Andorra's cities — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000); outside the center — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Andorra's cities is $760; outside the center — $660.
Belarus
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Belarusian cities — $80,000 (a «square» costs about $1600); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Belarusian cities is $350; outside the center —$250.
Belgium
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Belgian cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Belgian cities is $840; outside the center —$680.
Bulgaria
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Bulgaria — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $57,500 (a «square» costs about $1150).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Bulgaria is $350; outside the center —$260.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina — $77,500 (a «square» costs about $1550); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina is $200; outside the center —$150.
United Kingdom
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of UK cities — $260,000 (a «square» costs about $5200); outside the center — $195,000 (a «square» costs about $3900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of UK cities is $1100; outside the center —$800.
Hungary
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Hungarian cities — $130,000 (a «square» costs about $2600); outside the center — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Hungarian cities is $400; outside the center —$300.
Greece
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Greece — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Greece is $400; outside the center —$350.
Germany
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of German cities — $335,000 (a «square» costs about $6700); outside the center — $235,000 (a «square» costs about $4700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of German cities is $850; outside the center —$600.
Denmark
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Danish cities — $260,000 (a «square» costs about $5200); outside the center — $185,000 (a «square» costs about $3700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Danish cities is $1000; outside the center —$750.
Italy
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Italian cities — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000); outside the center — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Italian cities is $700; outside the center —$500.
Iceland
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Iceland's cities — $260,000 (a «square» costs about $5200); outside the center — $190,000 (a «square» costs about $3800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Iceland's cities is $1400; outside the center —$1150.
Spain
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Spanish cities — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400); outside the center — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Spanish cities is $750; outside the center —$600.
Ireland
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Irish cities — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000); outside the center — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Irish cities is $1500; outside the center —$1300.
Cyprus
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cyprus cities — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cyprus cities is $900; outside the center —$700.
Kosovo
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kosovo's cities — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kosovo's cities is $300; outside the center —$200.
Latvia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Latvian cities — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Latvian cities is $400; outside the center —$300.
Lithuania
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Lithuanian cities — $170,000 (a «square» costs about $3400); outside the center — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Lithuanian cities is $600; outside the center —$400.
Liechtenstein
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Liechtenstein's cities — $280,000 (a «square» costs about $5600); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Liechtenstein's cities is $1300; outside the center —$1000.
Luxembourg
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Luxembourg's cities — $600,000 (a «square» costs about $12,000); outside the center — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Luxembourg's cities is $1600; outside the center —$1500.
Macedonia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Macedonia's cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Macedonia's cities is $200; outside the center —$130.
Malta
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Malta's cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $135,000 (a «square» costs about $2700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Malta's cities is $850; outside the center —$700.
Moldova
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Moldovan cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Moldovan cities is $300; outside the center —$200.
Monaco
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Monaco cities — $4,000,000 (a «square» costs about $80,000); outside the center — $2,750,000 (a «square» costs about $55,000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Monaco cities is $5500; outside the center —$3500.
Netherlands
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Dutch cities — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Dutch cities is $1200; outside the center —$1000.
Norway
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Norway — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Norway is $1000; outside the center —$900.
Portugal
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Portuguese cities — $155,000 (a «square» costs about $3100); outside the center — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Portuguese cities is $750; outside the center —$600.
Poland
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Polish cities — $160,000 (a «square» costs about $3200); outside the center — $110,000 (a «square» costs about $2200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Polish cities is $550; outside the center — $450.
Russia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Russian cities — $165,000 (a «square» costs about $3300); outside the center — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Russian cities is $500; outside the center —$300.
Romania
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Romanian cities — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $200); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Romanian cities is $350; outside the center — $250.
Serbia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Serbian cities — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Serbian cities is $350; outside the center — $250.
Slovakia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Slovak cities — $145,000 (a «square» costs about $2900); outside the center — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Slovak cities is $500; outside the center —$400.
Slovenia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Slovenian cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Slovenian cities is $500; outside the center — $450.
Ukraine
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Ukranian cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Ukranian cities is $300; outside the center —$200.
Finland
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Finnish cities — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Finnish cities is $850; outside the center — $700.
France
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of French cities — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $235,000 (a «square» costs about $4700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of French cities is $800; outside the center —$650.
Croatia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Croatian cities — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000); outside the center — $110,000 (a «square» costs about $2200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Croatian cities is $450; outside the center — $350.
The Czech Republic
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Czech cities — $240,000 (a «square» costs about $4800); outside the center — $185,000 (a «square» costs about $3700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Czech cities is $700; outside the center — $550.
Switzerland
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Swiss cities — $660,000 (a «square» costs about $13200); outside the center — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Swiss cities is $1700; outside the center —$1300.
Sweden
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Swedish cities — $320,000 (a «square» costs about $6400); outside the center — $190,000 (a «square» costs about $3800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Swedish cities is $850; outside the center — $650.
Montenegro
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Montenegrin cities — $95,000 (a «square» costs about $1900); outside the center — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Montenegrin cities is $400; outside the center — $300.
Estonia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Estonian cities — $185,000 (a «square» costs about $3700); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Estonian cities is $600; outside the center —$450.
ASIA
Azerbaijan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Azerbaijani cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Azerbaijani cities is $300; outside the center —$150.
Armenia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Armenian cities — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Armenian cities is $900; outside the center —$600.
Afghanistan
The official website of the migration service: https://mfa.gov.af/en/main-page
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Afghanistan's cities — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Afghanistan's cities is $90; outside the center —$50.
Bangladesh
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Bangladesh — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800); outside the center — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Bangladesh is $100; outside the center —$60.
Bahrain
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Bahrain's cities — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Bahrain's cities is $900; outside the center —$700.
Brunei
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Brunei's cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Brunei's cities is $600; outside the center —$450.
Bhutan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Bhutan's cities — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Bhutan's cities is $130; outside the center —$100.
East Timor
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of East Timor's cities — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of East Timor's cities is $550; outside the center —$450.
Vietnam
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Vietnam — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Vietnam is $350; outside the center —$250.
Georgia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Georgia's cities — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Georgia's cities is $650; outside the center —$450.
Hong Kong
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Hong Kong — $1,570,000 (a «square» costs about $31,400); outside the center — $1,050,000 (a «square» costs about $21,000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Hong Kong is $2300; outside the center —$1600.
Israel
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Israeli cities — $410,000 (a «square» costs about $8200); outside the center — $335,000 (a «square» costs about $6700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Israeli cities is $1150; outside the center —$950.
India
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Indian cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $32,500 (a «square» costs about $650).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Indian cities is $180; outside the center —$110.
Indonesia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Indonesia — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Indonesia is $250; outside the center —$150.
Jordan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Jordanian cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Jordanian cities is $300; outside the center —$200.
Iraq
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Iraqi cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Iraqi cities is $350; outside the center —$200.
Iran
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Iranian cities — $80,000 (a «square» costs about $1600); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Iranian cities is $450; outside the center —$300.
Yemen
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Yemen's cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Yemen's cities is $230; outside the center —$130.
Kazakhstan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kazakhstan's cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kazakhstan's cities is $350; outside the center —$250.
Cambodia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cambodian cities — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cambodian cities is $400; outside the center — $250.
Qatar
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Qatar's cities — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500); outside the center — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Qatar's cities is $1800; outside the center — $1100.
Kyrgyzstan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kyrgyzstan's cities — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kyrgyzstan's cities is $300; outside the center — $200.
China
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Chinese cities — $500,000 (a «square» costs about $10,000); outside the center — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Chinese cities is $650; outside the center — $350.
South Korea
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of South Korean cities — $725,000 (a «square» costs about $14,500); outside the center — $425,000 (a «square» costs about $8500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of South Korean cities is $450; outside the center —$350.
Kuwait
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kuwaiti cities — $300,000 (a «square» costs about $6000); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kuwaiti cities is $850; outside the center —$650.
Laos
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Laos cities — $15,000 (a «square» costs about $300); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Laos cities is $550; outside the center —$250.
Lebanon
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Lebanon's cities — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Lebanon's cities is $650; outside the center —$350.
Malaysia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Malaysian cities — $95,000 (a «square» costs about $1900); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Malaysian cities is $350; outside the center —$250.
Maldives
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Maldives cities — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800); outside the center — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Maldives cities is $850; outside the center — $600.
Mongolia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Mongolia — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Mongolia is $300; outside the center — $150.
Myanmar
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Myanmar's cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Myanmar's cities is $700; outside the center — $350.
Nepal
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Nepal's cities — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Nepal's cities is $100; outside the center —$80.
UAE
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of UAE cities — $115,000 (a «square» costs about $2300); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of UAE cities is $1500; outside the center —$900.
Oman
The official website of the migration service
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Oman's cities — $85,000 (a «square» costs abou $1700); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Oman's cities is $600; outside the center — $400.
Pakistan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Pakistan — $27,500 (a «square» costs about $550); outside the center — $15,000 (a «square» costs about $300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Pakistan is $100; outside the center —$50.
Palestine
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Palestinian cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $32,500 (a «square» costs about $650).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Palestinian cities is $350; outside the center —$250.
Saudi Arabia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Saudi Arabian cities — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Saudi Arabian cities is $450; outside the center —$300.
Singapore
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Singapore — $1,000,000 (a «square» costs about $20,000); outside the center — $500,000 (a «square» costs about $10,000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Singapore is $2800; outside the center —$2200.
Syria
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Syria — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Syria is $150; outside the center —$100.
Tajikistan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tajikistan — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800); outside the center — $17,500 (a «square» costs about $350).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tajikistan is $350; outside the center —$150.
Thailand
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Thailand — $165,000 (a «square» costs about $3300); outside the center — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Thailand is $350; outside the center — $200.
Taiwan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Taiwan — $365,000 (a «square» costs about $7300); outside the center — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Taiwan is $450; outside the center —$300.
Turkmenistan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Turkmenistan — $165,000 (a «square» costs about $3300); outside the center — $120,000 (a «square» costs about $2400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Turkmenistan is $500; outside the center —$300.
Turkey
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Turkey — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Turkey is $300; outside the center — $150.
Uzbekistan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Uzbekistan — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Uzbekistan is $350; outside the center —$250.
Philippines
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Philippine cities — $120,000 (a «square» costs about $2400); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Philippine cities is $350; outside the center —$200.
Sri Lanka
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Sri Lanka — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); за пределами центра — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Sri Lanka is $200; outside the center — $80.
Japan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Japanese cities — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $190,000 (a «square» costs about $3800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Japanese cities is $700; outside the center — $450.
AFRICA
Algeria
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Algerian cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Algerian cities is $150; outside the center — $100.
Angola
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Angola's cities — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Angola's cities is $200; outside the center — $80.
Benin
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Benin cities — $25,000.
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Benin cities is $200; outside the center —$150.
Botswana
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Botswana's cities — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500); outside the center — $300,000 (a «square» costs about $6000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Botswana's cities is $250; outside the center — $200.
Burkina Faso
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Burkina Faso's cities — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Burkina Faso's cities is $400; outside the center — $150.
Burundi
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Burundi is $130; outside the center — $50.
Gabon
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Gabon's cities — $175,000 (a «square» costs about $3500); outside the center — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Gabon's cities is $1000; outside the center — $650.
Gambia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Gambia's cities — $160,000 (a «square» costs about $3200); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Gambia's cities is $120; outside the center —$50.
Ghana
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Ghana's cities — $135,000 (a «square» costs about $2700); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Ghana's cities is $450; outside the center — $200.
Guinea
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Guinea's cities — $20,000 (a «square» costs about $400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Guinea's cities is $500; outside the center — $300.
Guinea-Bissau
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Guinea-Bissau — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Guinea-Bissau is $400; outside the center —$200.
Djibouti
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Djibouti's cities — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Djibouti's cities is $800; outside the center — $500.
Egypt
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Egyptian cities — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500); outside the center — $15,000 (a «square» costs about $300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Egyptian cities is $150; outside the center — $100.
Zambia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in Zambia's cities — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Zambia's cities is $250; outside the center — $200.
Zimbabwe
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in Zimbabwean cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Zimbabwean cities is $250.
Cape Verde
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cape Verde's cities — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cape Verde's cities is $250; outside the center —$150.
Cameroon
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cameroon's cities — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cameroon's cities is $150; outside the center — $100.
Kenya
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Kenya's cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Kenya's cities is $250; outside the center —$150.
Comoros
The official website of the migration service:
Congo
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Congo cities — $350,000 (a «square» costs about $7000); outside the center — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Congo cities is $800; outside the center —$300.
Côte d'Ivoire
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Côte d'Ivoire — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Côte d'Ivoire is $900; outside the center —$250.
Lesotho
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Lesotho is $500.
Liberia
The official website of the migration service:
Libya
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Libya — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $20,000 (a «square» costs about $400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Libya is $200; outside the center —$100.
Mauritius
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Mauritius — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Mauritius is $350; outside the center — $250.
Madagascar
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Madagascar — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900); outside the center — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Madagascar is $400; outside the center —$120.
Malawi
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Malawi's cities — $225,000 (a «square» costs about $4500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Malawi is $230; outside the center —$100.
Mali
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Mali's cities — $20,000 (a «square» costs about $400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Mali's cities is $450; outside the center —$150.
Morocco
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Morocco's cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Morocco's cities is $300; outside the center —$150.
Mozambique
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Mozambique's cities — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Mozambique's cities is $350; outside the center —$200.
Namibia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Namibian cities — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Namibian cities is $400.
Nigeria
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Nigerian cities — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Nigerian cities is $450; outside the center —$200.
Rwanda
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Rwandan cities — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Rwandan cities is $400; outside the center — $300.
Seychelles
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the Seychelles — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Seychelles cities is $850; outside the center — $650.
Senegal
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Senegal — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000); outside the center — $600,000 (a «square» costs about $12,000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Senegal is $700; outside the center —$450.
Somalia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Somalia — $450,000 (a «square» costs about $9000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Somalia is $50.
Sudan
The official website of the migration service:
Sierra Leone
The official website of the migration service:
Tanzania
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Tanzania — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tanzania is $350; outside the center — $250.
Togo
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tongo — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $25,000 (a «square» costs about $500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tongo is $250; outside the center —$100.
Tunisia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tunisia — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tunisia is $150; outside the center — $100.
Uganda
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Uganda — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Uganda is $250; outside the center — $150.
Equatorial Guinea
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Equatorial Guinea — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Equatorial Guinea is $250.
Eritrea
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Eritrea — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Eritrea is $350.
Eswatini (Swaziland)
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Eswatini — $10,000 (a «square» costs about $200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Eswatini is $300.
Ethiopia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Ethiopia — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Ethiopia is $450; outside the center —$200.
South Africa
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in South Africa — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000); outside the center — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in South Africa is $450; outside the center — $350.
South Sudan
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of South Sudan is $2300; outside the center — $1700.
NORTH AMERICA
Anguigua and Barbuda
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Anguigua and Barbuda is $800.
Bahamas
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Bahamas — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000); outside the center — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Bahamas is $950.
Belize
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Belize — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Belize is $400; outside the center — $250.
Haiti
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Haiti — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Haiti is $500; outside the center — $350.
Guatemala
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Guatemala — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Guatemala is $500; outside the center — $350.
Honduras
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Honduras — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Honduras is $300; outside the center — $200.
Grenada
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Grenada — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Grenada is $450; outside the center — $300.
Dominica
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Dominica is $350; outside the center —$250.
Dominican Republic
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Dominican Republic — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Dominican Republic is $450; outside the center — $250.
Canada
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Canadian cities — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500); outside the center — $250,000 (a «square» costs about $5000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Canadian cities is $1200; outside the center — $1000.
Costa Rica
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Costa Rican cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Costa Rican cities is $500; outside the center — $350.
Cuba
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Cuban cities — $17,500 (a «square» costs about $350); outside the center — $12,500 (a «square» costs about $250).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cuban cities is $500; outside the center — $200.
Mexico
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Mexican cities — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $45,000 (a «square» costs about $900).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Mexican cities is $450; outside the center — $300.
Nicaragua
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Nicaraguan cities — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Nicaragua is $250.
Panama
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of Panama's cities — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $60,000 (a «square» costs about $1200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Panama's cities is $750; outside the center — $450.
El Salvador
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in El Salvador — $70,000 (a «square» costs about $1400); outside the center — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in El Salvador is $600; outside the center — $400.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines — $80,000 (a «square» costs about $1600); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is $300; outside the center — $200.
St. Kitts and Nevis
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in St. Kitts and Nevis is $800; outside the center — $600.
Saint Lucia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Saint Lucia is $400; outside the center — $300.
USA
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in USA — $215,000 (a «square» costs about $4300); outside the center — $150,000 (a «square» costs about $3000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in USA is $1700; outside the center — $1400.
Trinidad and Tobago
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Trinidad and Tobago — $90,000 (a «square» costs about $1800); outside the center — $75,000 (a «square» costs about $1500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Trinidad and Tobago is $450; outside the center — $350.
Jamaica
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Jamaica — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Jamaica is $400; outside the center — $300.
SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Argentina — $105,000 (a «square» costs about $2100); outside the center — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Argentina is $250; outside the center — $150.
Bolivia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Bolivia — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Bolivia is $300; outside the center —$200.
Brazil
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Brazil — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Brazil is $300; outside the center — $200.
Venezuela
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Venezuela — $32,500 (a «square» costs about $650).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Venezuela is $250.
Guyana
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Guyana — $220,000 (a «square» costs about $4400); outside the center — $55,000 (a «square» costs about $1100).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Guyana is $330; outside the center — $200.
Colombia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Colombia — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Colombia is $200.
Paraguay
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Paraguay — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300); outside the center — $40,000 (a «square» costs about $800).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Paraguay is $300; outside the center — $200.
Peru
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Peru — $85,000 (a «square» costs about $1700); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Peru is $400; outside the center — $250.
Suriname
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Suriname — $35,000 (a «square» costs about $700); outside the center — $22,500 (a «square» costs about $450).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Suriname is $400; outside the center — $250.
Uruguay
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Uruguay — $140,000 (a «square» costs about $2800); outside the center — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Uruguay is $550; outside the center — $450.
Chile
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Chile — $100,000 (a «square» costs about $2000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Chile is $400.
Ecuador
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the cities of Ecuador — $50,000 (a «square» costs about $1000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the cities of Ecuador is $350; outside the center — $250.
AUSTRALIA AND OCEANIA
Australia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Australia — $300,000 (a «square» costs about $6000); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Australia is $1300; outside the center — $1000.
Kiribati
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Kiribati is $600-800.
Marshall Islands
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Marshall Islands is $850-1100.
Micronesia
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Micronesia — $815,000 (a «square» costs about $16300); outside the center — $325,000 (a «square» costs about $6500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Micronesia is $700; outside the center —$450.
New Zealand
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in New Zealand — $275,000 (a «square» costs about $5500); outside the center — $200,000 (a «square» costs about $4000).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in New Zealand is $1100; outside the center — $900.
Palau
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Palau is $600-800.
Papua New Guinea
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Papua New Guinea — $700,000 (a «square» costs about $14,000); outside the center — $425,000 (a «square» costs about $8500).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Papua New Guinea is $1600; outside the center — $1100.
Samoa
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in Samoa — $110,000 (a «square» costs about $2200).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Samoa is $650; outside the center — $350.
Solomon Islands
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Solomon Islands is $750; outside the center — $650.
Tonga
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Tonga — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1,300); outside the center — $30,000 (a «square» costs about $600).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Tonga is $450; outside the center — $350.
Tuvalu
The official website of the migration service:
Fiji
The official website of the migration service:
What's the nation's real estate situation?
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment (50 sq.m.) in the center of cities in Fiji — $125,000 (a «square» costs about $2500); outside the center — $65,000 (a «square» costs about $1300).
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the center of cities in Fiji is $500; outside the center — $300.
