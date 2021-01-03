Norway
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Norway
New houses in Norway
All new buildings in Norway
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Norway
Residential
Apartment in Norway
House in Norway
Land in Norway
Luxury Properties in Norway
Find an Agent in Norway
Real estate agencies in Norway
Agents in Norway
Commercial
All commercial properties in Norway
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Norway
Find an Agent in Norway
Real estate agencies in Norway
Agents in Norway
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Norway
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Norway
All countries
Belarus
Cyprus
Greece
Hungary
Poland
Russia
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
City
not selected
Type of property
not selected
Apartment
House
Price
Search
20 properties
Residential
Commercial
All posts about Norway
1 publications
Inexpensive property in Norway
Elite real estate in Norway
Investment Properties in Norway
Buy properties in popular places in Norway
Publications
Show all publications
03.01.2021
Norwegian authorities have tightened the requirements for permanent residence applicants
Our Partners