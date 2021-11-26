Where to study abroad — TOP cities in the world for students

The EduBirdie student platform has conducted a research project evaluating study abroad. The 36 most demanded destinations were taken into account for the study. The list of parameters influencing its final result includes factors related to the educational processes and general lifestyle. The most important ones were:

the general rating of universities;

the number of top-level educational institutions;

Internet speed;

popularity in social networks;

the number of students from other countries;

availability of different places to eat;

general cost of living.

The first five places were taken by:

London, Paris, Moscow, Madrid, New York.

The 6-10th places went to Barcelona, the Argentine and Austrian capitals, Istanbul and Singapore. At the bottom of the list are Oslo, Shenzhen, and San Francisco.

The British capital took first place in the number of rated educational institutions, popularity on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks. In parallel, it turned out that London has the most places serving vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The most affordable cost of life was found in Istanbul ($ 420) and Bogota ($ 427). Also, these cities became leaders in the number of fast-food restaurants. The tops positions in the number of bars went to Buenos Aires and Sydney.

Most of the students from other countries were recorded in Vienna and Paris. London took only third place on this parameter. But Oxford University had the maximum number of graduates from royal families.

In terms of Internet speed, Madrid has surpassed all others. The capital of Great Britain took 16th place on this one. San Francisco is in the last position for the highest ranking of universities in the general list.