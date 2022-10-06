The sea is within walking distance. Three inexpensive flats in Egypt that you can move into immediately

This is the beginning of autumn, when the velvet season begins in the most popular resorts — Egypt and Turkey. And holidays can be even more pleasant if you imagine that you can buy a flat in Egypt and come to the sea at any convenient time instead of renting a hotel room. We found three inexpensive and fully equipped flats within walking distance from the Red Sea beaches. You will have time to enjoy the velvet season — you can move in immediately after signing the contract.

You can still enjoy the sun and the warm sea in Egypt for example. The velvet season starts in September in the resorts of this country: the vast flow of tourists is over, the sun is not so merciless, and the sea is still very warm. In early autumn the coast is at its most beautiful and colourful.

At the same time you have to realise that in Egypt it is not possible to buy a house in full ownership. However, Hurghada is still open to international buyers and perhaps now is the right time to consider investing in a property there? We recently reported that condo prices in Hurghada are on the rise in both the primary and secondary market. According to Maria Chernikova, director of My Real Estate, «It is hardly possible to find something more or less worthy for less than $20,000». Realting.com’s database still offers housing options in Hurghada for every taste and budget, and we have made a selection of inexpensive flats within walking distance from beautiful sandy beaches.

A flat in Hurghada with a total area of 84 sq.m. for €40,500

In one of the most famous Egyptian cities, Hurghada, a flat with a total area of 84 sq.m. is for sale. The apartment is located in the newly built low-rise residential complex Tiba View. The complex has several swimming pools, mini water park, café, and supermarket. A 24-hour security service provides safety while a maintenance crew ensures that common areas are tidy and well-maintained.

The apartment, which is on sale for €40,500, is located on the fourth floor of one of the blocks of flats. It overlooks the sea and the swimming pools. According to the seller, it is a spacious one-bedroom apartment which also includes a living room with an open-plan kitchen, a balcony and a bathroom. The bedroom has its own bathroom and a private balcony.

The interior is very simple, with only the bare essentials: a sofa, a bed, a table with chairs, a few wardrobes and a kitchen. The future owner will be able to add more details according to his or her own taste.

The wide, sandy beach can be reached by foot (approx. 7 min. walk) or by public transport from the bus stop right next to the house. For shopping, you can visit the local supermarket or take a bus to the Dahar market. If guests wish to experience the luxury of an exclusive holiday then they can get to the fashionable resort town of El Gouna by car or taxi (journey takes approximately 7 minutes).

A two-bedroom flat for €33,760

Another flat within walking distance from the beach is for sale for €33,760. It is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with a total area of 65 sqm. The flat is located in El Hadaba area in a small residential complex called Siberian Tower 3. According to the seller, it is the heart of the city, and the main street Sheraton is only about 5 minutes walk away. That’s why all the infrastructure is nearby: supermarkets and grocery shops, cafes and restaurants, beauty salons, pharmacies, banks, etc. A sandy beach can be reached in about 10 minutes.

The residential complex is shaped like a well and has its own swimming pool and recreation area. As in the first case, residents’ safety is ensured by round-the-clock security.

The flat we are interested in is located on the first floor of the house. It overlooks the street and the sand dunes of the future construction site. The layout includes a living room with an open plan kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a balcony.

The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. Judging by the photo, it is not a new dwelling. The ad states that the flat is completely ready to live in or rent out. However, the annual maintenance fee is $400.

A 73 sq.m. flat for €44,190

Another bright and well-maintained flat for sale in Hurghada. The apartment is located in the centre of El Kawser area, just five minutes walk from the tourist promenade and 10 minutes walk from the nearest beach. Supermarkets, various shops, restaurants and cafes, pharmacies, banks and hospitals are all within walking distance.

For €44,190 the seller offers an apartment located on the third floor of the house. It overlooks an ordinary residential area with low-rise buildings.

The flat comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a lounge combined with an open-plan kitchen. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. One bedroom has a double bed and the other has two single beds. There is a wardrobe and bedside tables in each room. The kitchen has a cooker, a microwave, a fridge and a washing machine..

In general, the housing looks well-maintained and cosy. Cost of annual maintenance — $110.

