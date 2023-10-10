The top 10 best countries in the world: which one has become the best?

The American magazine US News and World Report has released a ranking of the best countries in the world. There are 87 countries on the list. How was it formed, and which countries are in the lead?

The resulting rating is based on a comprehensive analysis of more than 70 factors that cover various aspects of life in the country. Among them, the following can be distinguished:

Cultural heritage. Includes sights and cuisine.

Quality of life. The labor market, average income, and the level of the education system are assessed.

Social goals. This aspect includes respect for human rights and care for the environment.

This ranking takes into account the opinions of more than 17,000 people, which gives it greater objectivity.

Leader of the rating

In the first place in the ranking of the best countries in the world, we find Switzerland. This small country in the Alps has a number of unique qualities that allowed it to top the list.

First of all, Switzerland is famous for its low unemployment and corruption rates. These factors contribute to the stability of the economy and society as a whole. Also worth noting is Switzerland's high cultural influence. Once in this country, you can enjoy not only picturesque landscapes but also a rich cultural program.

Interesting fact: Switzerland can boast a large number of Nobel Prize winners, which indicates the high level of scientific research in the country.

Second place

On the second line of the rating is Canada—an industrialized country that is famous for its quality health care system, high level of education, and advanced technologies.

Third place

Sweden is known for the fact that its inhabitants are considered the happiest in the world. In addition, this country is ideal for family vacations due to its safety and developed infrastructure.

The top 10 best countries in the world

The top ten look like this:

1. Switzerland

2. Canada

3. Sweden

4. Australia

5. USA

6. Japan

7. Germany

8. New Zealand

9. Great Britain

10. Netherlands

It is interesting to note that half of the countries in the top ten US News and World Report rankings are European. This emphasizes the cultural and social diversity of this continent and its influence on the global picture.

At the end of the list are Iran, Belarus, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Honduras, Myanmar, Algeria, and Cameroon.