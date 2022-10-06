Flats in the style of the Hawaiian Islands. A stylish new building for sale in Egypt

Buying a flat in a new building is always a good investment. If it is a new flat by the sea, there is no doubt: if the buyer will not live in the flat, it can easily be rented out at any time of the year. We have found just such a flat on the Red Sea in REALTING’s new buildings catalogue.

In Hurghada, the construction of the «Hawaii Resort» residential complex has begun in Sahl Hasheesh, a resort of international standards located in a cosy and picturesque bay. The location can truly be described as ideal, with excellent beaches, luxurious hotels, elite residential complexes, spacious villas with private pools, many restaurants/bars and cafes, beautiful scenery and the airport, which is only 18 kilometres away. «The convenient location allows you to enjoy all the facilities of the city, but also live in a sophisticated and tranquil environment, away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy stunning sea views, beaches and services» the seller writes in the advertisement.

Sahl Hasheesh Bay is a well-known natural reserve, with crystal clear waters, beautiful sandy beaches and a fascinating underwater world. One kilometre from the coast lies the small island of Abu Hashish, popular with diving and snorkelling enthusiasts.

The residential complex «Hawaii Resort» is being built here, just 150 metres from the beach. Future residents will enjoy the pools with falls, landscape design, reception area, spa and gym, restaurants and cafes.

The developer offers fully furnished apartments decorated in the original Hawaiian style. According to the seller, all flats overlook the sea.

Buyers will be able to choose between a one- or two-bedroom flat or a duplex. The price includes full furnishing and air-conditioning.

The first stage of construction is expected to be finished in mid-2023 and the entire complex will be completed by mid-2025.

Prices for flats:

studios 52 sq.m. from $83,300

1 bedroom flats 61 sq.m. — 72 sq.m. from $105,500

2 bedroom flats 88 sq.m. from $161,100

duplexes 110 sq.m. — 150 sq.m. — from $158,500 to $216,600.

The company also offers property management and rental services through an on-site hotel management company. Service fee: 10% of the contract amount.

Do you want to buy a flat in Egypt? Check out the «Real Estate in Egypt» section in the REALTING catalogue and choose the option that’s right for you.