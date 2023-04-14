Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
120 m²
€ 58,160
3-bedroom apartment in the Intercontinental area   The apartment is located in a new …
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 bath 34 m²
€ 14,038
Studio for sale in Aqua Infinity Resort   Total area: 34 m2   Cost: USD15,515…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
64 m²
€ 54,289
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Selena Bay.   Apartment is locate…
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
88 m²
€ 40,000
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Magawish   Apartment is located in Magawish …
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
116 m²
€ 51,575
We are proud to present you this 2 bedroom apartment in “Sara’s Residence”…
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 3 Floor
€ 58,035
2 bedroom apartment is available for sale in La Mer residential compound.   2nd f…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 16,454
New apartments in La Bella Palace   La Bella Palace is located in the center of E…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 67,861
Fully furnished and well-maintained studio is offered for sale in Al Dau Heights.   …
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
85 m²
€ 43,431
1 bedroom apartment for sale in Fanadir Bay   4th floor with sea view BUA: 85 …
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
78 m²
€ 27,000
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment for sale close to Beirut hotel   Quiet buildi…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
79 m²
€ 61,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ocean Breeze – Sahl Hasheesh.   Apartment is located…
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6   Villa is located in Mub…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
105 m²
€ 31,488
Sama Sky is located in Intercontinental area close to Al Hayat Hospital. Total 5 floors …
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
110 m²
€ 67,800
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Fanadir Bay   3rd floor with sea and pool view …
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
52 m²
€ 22,620
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment is available for sale in Aqua Palms Resort.   …
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 85,000
3 bedroom apartment for sale in Fanadir Bay   3rd floor with sea view BUA: 165…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
48 m²
€ 45,000
Furnished studio for sale in Samra Bay Hotel & Resort.   Studio is located on…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
74 m²
€ 85,000
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Sun Gate – Sahl Hasheesh.   Apartment is l…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
52 m²
€ 26,267
Hurghada Hub Resort is a new ultra modern project from Sama Group. The project is located in…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 36,800
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Makadi. 2nd floor BUA: 92.5 m2 Layout: living room with…
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
49 m²
€ 29,995
Tiba Golden Resort is 14th development which promotes of name of “TIBA’S” …
Apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
92 m²
€ 53,300
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
33 m²
€ 20,811
Предлагается на продажу меблированая студия в небольшом жилом комплексе с бассейном. &nbs…
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6   Villa is located in Mub…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 bath 75 m²
€ 58,310
Квартира на продажу на территории отеля.   2-й этаж Общая площадь: 75 м2 1 …
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 44,010
Апартаменты расположены в Макади Хайтс - зелёном малоэтажном комплексе с собственной инфраст…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 50,000
Pool view brand new 1 bedroom apartment in Florenza Khamsin Resort.   Apartment i…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
€ 23,679
Studio for sale in Panorama Park   Panorama Park is a new residential compound lo…
Housein Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
700 m²
€ 859,577
Villa for sale in JAMARAN - Sahl Hasheesh   Highlights: - Panoramic sea view …
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 31,261
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Makadi.   Apartment is located on the 1st floor f…

Egypt is a populous African country with unique traditions and a rich history. It has a large number of attractions, including the famous pyramids and temples, which are visited by thousands of tourists from all over the world.

The country is also famous for its mild and warm climate — temperatures don’t drop below 20 degrees Celsius even in winter. This allows locals and tourists to spend the whole year on the best beaches of the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

The benefits of buying property in Egypt

There are a number of reasons to consider buying residential and commercial real estate by the sea in Egypt:

  • Simplified purchase procedure — foreigners need only a valid passport;
  • Low housing prices compared to most European and Asian countries;
  • The purchase of real estate permits issuance of an Egyptian residence permit;
  • A large number of comfortable, well-equipped beaches.

Real estate in Egypt is suitable not only for personal residence. You can make good money on it by renting it out to visitors, as the tourist influx here continues throughout the year.

Real estate available for purchase

In Egypt, the sale of flats and private houses is well under way. The first are sold in large numbers in new residential complexes. Foreigners have the opportunity to buy a studio flat on the beach at an affordable price — in the range of 500-1000 euros per square metre. At a distance from the first line, housing is 10-20% cheaper.
You can buy a house in Egypt by the sea for about the same price. The price often includes not only the building itself, but also the land, swimming pool and outbuildings. Homes for sale are mostly on the outskirts of cities.

Where is the best place to buy property in Egypt

Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada, the most developed resorts in the country, are suitable for seasonal holidays. There are regular sales of residential and commercial properties by the sea in Egypt. Cairo and Alexandria can be considered for permanent residence. These are major cities with good job opportunities and infrastructure.

Egypt is a comfortable option for permanent residence. It has great weather conditions, an inexpensive standard of living and many comfortable beaches for families. The REALTING platform offers to have a look at the local properties and leave a request.

