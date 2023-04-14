Egypt is a populous African country with unique traditions and a rich history. It has a large number of attractions, including the famous pyramids and temples, which are visited by thousands of tourists from all over the world.

The country is also famous for its mild and warm climate — temperatures don’t drop below 20 degrees Celsius even in winter. This allows locals and tourists to spend the whole year on the best beaches of the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

The benefits of buying property in Egypt

There are a number of reasons to consider buying residential and commercial real estate by the sea in Egypt:

Simplified purchase procedure — foreigners need only a valid passport;

Low housing prices compared to most European and Asian countries;

The purchase of real estate permits issuance of an Egyptian residence permit;

A large number of comfortable, well-equipped beaches.

Real estate in Egypt is suitable not only for personal residence. You can make good money on it by renting it out to visitors, as the tourist influx here continues throughout the year.

Real estate available for purchase

In Egypt, the sale of flats and private houses is well under way. The first are sold in large numbers in new residential complexes. Foreigners have the opportunity to buy a studio flat on the beach at an affordable price — in the range of 500-1000 euros per square metre. At a distance from the first line, housing is 10-20% cheaper.

You can buy a house in Egypt by the sea for about the same price. The price often includes not only the building itself, but also the land, swimming pool and outbuildings. Homes for sale are mostly on the outskirts of cities.

Where is the best place to buy property in Egypt

Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada, the most developed resorts in the country, are suitable for seasonal holidays. There are regular sales of residential and commercial properties by the sea in Egypt. Cairo and Alexandria can be considered for permanent residence. These are major cities with good job opportunities and infrastructure.

Egypt is a comfortable option for permanent residence. It has great weather conditions, an inexpensive standard of living and many comfortable beaches for families. The REALTING platform offers to have a look at the local properties and leave a request.