Where do the healthiest people live? 10 countries with the world’s best health care systems

It became known which countries have the best health care system. The ranking of countries at the end of the first half of 2022 was published by the platform Numbeo .

Rating «Health Care Index for Country» was compiled by online survey of residents of 96 countries. The following factors were evaluated: the level of medical care, the equipment of medical centers with modern facilities, professionalism of doctors and medical staff in general.

So, here’s what the top 10 countries with the best health care system looks like:

1. Taiwan

2. South Korea

3. Japan

4. France

5. Denmark

6. Spain

7. Australia

8. Thailand

9. Norway

10. Finland

Taiwan, incidentally, has been the leader in this ranking for the fourth year in a row. This is partly due to the fact that this country carefully monitors the health of the elderly. For example, new programs are constantly being created to track the condition of patients in real time.