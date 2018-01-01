  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 307,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer comfortable apartments (2, 3, 4 bedrooms) with spacious balconies, terrace and private gardens.

The residence features gardens, swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates studio, a basketball court, two gyms, an indoor parking.

Completion - September, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Built-in kitchen appliances (electric stove, oven, hood, dishwasher)
  • Central system heating
  • Air conditioning
  • TV
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to underground stations.

  • Nearest shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 15 minutes
  • Nearest airport - 15 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxury project in Avsallar, Alanya.
Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 307,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter One-room apartment in Alanya just 400 meters from the sea
Yaylali, Turkey
We present to your attention a new complex in one of the most popular areas of Alanya, located on an area of ​​12,000 m². The location of this project is a great advantage for both investors and apartment owners in this complex, as the complex is within walking distance of the beach, market, restaurants, schools, and public transport stops. The complex will consist of 7 five-story residential blocks, 178 apartments of various layouts. Types of apartments for sale: Two-room apartments 48-52 sq.m. 2-room apartments 72 sq.m. Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms and a garden of 103 sq.m. Duplex penthouse apartment with 2 bedrooms of 97 sq.m. Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms and a garden of 169 sq.m. Duplex Penthouse Apartment with 4 Bedrooms Distance from infrastructure Distance to the center of Alanya: 5 km. Distance to the sea: 400 m. Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 35 km. Distance to Antalya Airport: 133 km. Distance to Oba Bazaar on Wednesday: 3 km. With an initial payment of 30%, installments for up to 30 months are possible. Start of construction: 09.2021 End of construction: 12.2023
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
76–135 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both

We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities.

The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains.

  • The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors
  • 80 apartments
  • The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m.
  • 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m.,
  • 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m.,
  • 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m.
  • 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m.

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool
  • indoor pool
  • hammam
  • sauna
  • gym
  • open air fitness
  • massage room
  • game room
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafe and restaurant
  • meeting room
  • service to the beach shuttle
  • relaxation room
  • arbors in the territory
  • barbecue area
  • complex ranger services
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras
  • open car parking
  • electric generator
  • fenced area

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door
  • Interior doors
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Windows made of high quality PVC.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: February 2022

Completion Date: June 2023

 

This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%. 
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a three-level parking, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the park.

  • Shopping mall - 2.7 km
  • Airport - 4.5 km
  • Hospital - 4 km
Realting.com
Go