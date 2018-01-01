Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both
We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities.
The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains.
- The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors
- 80 apartments
- The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m.
- 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m.,
- 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m.,
- 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m.
- 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m.
COMPLEX STATUS:
- 1.8 meters to the sea
- 1 km from the State Hospital
- 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway
- 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket
- 4 km. from the center of Alanya
- 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
- 135 km from Antalya International Airport
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
- outdoor pool
- indoor pool
- hammam
- sauna
- gym
- open air fitness
- massage room
- game room
- children's park
- closed children's playroom
- cafe and restaurant
- meeting room
- service to the beach shuttle
- relaxation room
- arbors in the territory
- barbecue area
- complex ranger services
- security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras
- open car parking
- electric generator
- fenced area
IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:
- Input steel door
- Interior doors
- Kitchen headset with countertop
- Floor – ceramic tiles
- Walls painted with ecological paint
- Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
- Windows made of high quality PVC.
- Basic and point lighting
- Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
- Air conditioning findings
- TV cable
- Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies
Start date: February 2022
Completion Date: June 2023
This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%.