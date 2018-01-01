Vista is a luxury hotel-type complex located in the diplomatic district of Tbilisi-Krtsanisi. When developing the project, the main focus was on creating a healthy living environment, and that is why the area surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and mountains was chosen. The total area of the project is 60,000 m2, the complex's infrastructure includes parking for 335 cars, a shopping center, fitness, swimming pool, spa, bar, restaurant, and playground for children.
|The airport
|11 500 m
|Kindergarten
|350 m
|Shop
|50 m
|Underground
|2 200 m
|Transport stop
|200 m
|Shopping center
|50 m
|School
|150 m