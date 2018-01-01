  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Vista is a luxury hotel-type complex located in the diplomatic district of Tbilisi-Krtsanisi. When developing the project, the main focus was on creating a healthy living environment, and that is why the area surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and mountains was chosen. The total area of the project is 60,000 m2, the complex's infrastructure includes parking for 335 cars, a shopping center, fitness, swimming pool, spa, bar, restaurant, and playground for children.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
28
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
1 room
46.3 m²
2 723 EUR/m²
126 070 EUR
2 rooms
56.6 m²
2 142 EUR/m²
121 218 EUR
3 rooms
111.9 m²
2 061 EUR/m²
230 611 EUR
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Studio apartment
32.6 m²
2 616 EUR/m²
85 285 EUR
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 11 500 m
Kindergarten 350 m
Shop 50 m
Underground 2 200 m
Transport stop 200 m
Shopping center 50 m
School 150 m

Batumi, Georgia
from
€41,964
Batumi, Georgia
from
€155,305
Batumi, Georgia
from
€39,936
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from
€48,518
Area 35–56 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! A Sector is located in Mahinjaur, in an elite suburb of Batumi. Mahinjauri has the cleanest beaches in the picturesque nature. The complex is built from 19 floors in an exclusive minimalist style. For a comfortable stay, the residents of the complex are provided with a private beach, parking, reception, 24-hour security. Modern apartments with layouts: studio, with 1 bedroom, ranging from 35 to 56 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. The accommodation is presented with designer decoration and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with panoramic sea views. Infrastructure: - Shops and supermarkets; - Cafes, bars, restaurants; - Botanical garden; - ATMs; - Medical centers; - General educational institutions. Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction!
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€169,741
Completion date: 2023
Agency: sisnogroup
The Greenhill Residence residential complex is located at University Street No. 5 in the ecologically clean Saburtalo district, which is located on the outskirts of Tbilisi.Near the complex is an abundance of public transport which makes it easy to quickly reach any part of the capital. Just 300 meters from the new building is the “University” metro station. At about the same distance in the other direction is the “State University” station. The amenities that are available on the territory of Greenhill Residence include: Large supermarket Shops Game zones for children Sports grounds with running tracks Landscaped greenery with perennial shrubs and ornamental trees State of the art gym Underground parking for residents and guest parking next to the building The green frame condition, in which the apartments in the new complex are sold, includes: Cement-sand floor screed Walls made of concrete blocks with high acoustic characteristics Decoration of balconies and terraces with high-quality tiles Central heating Room for air conditioning unit Electrical wiring Installation of pipes for heating and hot water Reliable entrance doors Plastic window frames with energy-saving glazing The apartments in Greenhill Residence have a well-thought-out layout and a wide selection of areas, ranging from 63.6 to 159.7 square meters.
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€1,273
Area 66 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
The investment apartments on the first coastline "Gumbati Residence" are a series of completed "turnkey" apartments of different sizes, fully ready for living. You do not need to make repairs, everything has already been taken care of for you - the apartments have all the necessary furniture and household appliances. The territory of the complex includes a furnished beach with a comfortable seating area, on which are located: - a restaurant, - a volleyball court - an open pool. Also on site are: - an open-air theater, - a casino, - a 2000 sq.m. green garden, - a gym & spa complex, - bungalows and an outdoor pool.
