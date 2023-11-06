  1. Realting.com
1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa

Budva, Montenegro
from
€453,600
About the complex

The stunning one-bedroom apartments A105 / A106 / A107 are now available for purchase. Located on the first floor of the Spa center, this type of apartment has a private entrance, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents. The apartment also provides access to the Spa center’s facilities, including a fitness center and a pool.

What sets this type of apartment apart is the possibility to divide it into two independent studios, allowing for versatility and flexibility in how the space is used. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a rental income or who may need to accommodate different living arrangements.

Additionally, the terrace can be divided into two separate terraces, each measuring 25 square meters. 

Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this apartment an attractive investment opportunity.

Expected income from renting apartment A105 / A106 / A107 – 35.000 euros (minimum 100 nights per year)

Don’t miss out on the chance to own this luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Video Review of apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Apartment building Toplish Home
Apartment building Toplish Home
Budva, Montenegro
from
€62,917
Area 37 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Toplish Home complex New residential building in the city of Budva. Excellent location: proximity to all necessary infrastructure, both for permanent residence and for relaxation! Within walking distance are popular restaurants, the TQ Plaza shopping center, a school, shops, pharmacies, a beach with a promenade zone and a historic part of the city. The residential building is distinguished, not only by its excellent location regarding the infrastructure of the city, but also by the quality of construction with thoughtful layouts and the design of all apartments. Most of the apartments are facing the southeast stronghold overlooking the sea and the city.
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€426,800
Elevate your lifestyle with this exceptional penthouse apartment for sale, situated on the Mainski put in Budva. Spanning an impressive 194 square meters, this new-build gem is positioned on the 6th floor of a 6-story complex, offering unparalleled vistas of both the majestic mountains and the vibrant cityscape. With two spacious bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept living area, this penthouse redefines modern living. Enjoy the convenience of two private terraces totaling 13.28 square meters, where you can savor the breathtaking surroundings and soak in the sun. Nestled just 800 meters from the serene coastline and a mere 500 meters from the bustling city center, this penthouse boasts both tranquility and accessibility. As a bonus, flexible payment plans make this investment even more enticing. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Indulge in the luxury of a penthouse lifestyle – contact us today to secure this remarkable property before it’s gone. Priced attractively at $426,800 (equivalent to $2,200 per square meter), this is your chance to own a slice of Budva’s finest living.
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Area 53–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Можно купить в ипотеку от банка!! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку от банка (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 году, цены вырастут!!! - Европейская страна с неевропейскими ценами (жить в Черногории. дешевле, чем в ЕС) - Стабильный пассивный доход от сдачи в аренду – 8%-8,5% Локация: - пляж - 1 км или 12 минут пешком - исторический центр Будвы по набережной 20 минут пешком - аэропорт в Тивате – 30 минут на машине (25 км) - аэропорт в Подгорице – 1 час на машине. Здесь будет не так шумно и не так влажно зимой, как на первой линии. И в то же время всего 10-15 минут до моря пешком – этот факт обеспечит хорошую сдачу в аренду в летний сезон. В пешей доступности три пляжа прогулочная набережная протяженностью 7 км О комплексе: - Высокое качество строительства от проверенного застройщика - Всего 6 этажей - Внутренний двор с фонтаном и зонами отдыха - Бассейн на крыше! - Крытый подземный паркинг с системой SingleUp - Кладовые помещения и другое Квартира: - кухня- гостиная 21 кв.м. - спальная комната 13,5 кв.м. - терраса 13 кв.м. с прямым видом на море, во двор, на фонтан - места для организации хранения: есть ниши в коридоре и в спальной комнате - отдельная кладовка на террасе 1,5 кв.м. - полная чистовая отделка.
