Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront

Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
;
16
About the complex

Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace.

The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use.

In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. 

The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea.

The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury.

The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel.

Contact us today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

