Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
In the heart of the Bay of Kotor – the Old Town of Kotor, we offer for sale a beautiful two-…
$364,745
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
Charming, Newly Renovated Studio in the Heart of Kotor Old Town Discover this luxurious, …
$226,600
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 4
Sale Kotor No. 2680. For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential co…
$907,411
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in the picturesque place of Boko-Kotor Bay - in Kind…
$287,386
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment, which has a unique location in the Old Town of Ko…
$382,253
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
A gorgeous, renovated apartment in the heart of the Old Town of Kotor is available for purch…
$360,119
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
A great investment with incredible rental potential available for purchase in the Old Town o…
$381,151
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of Kotor No. 2220. 2 bedrooms, 1 children's room, plus 1 room with a balcony, 2 bathroo…
$324,419
