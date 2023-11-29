Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Klaipeda County

Commercial real estate in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Klaipeda
14
Palanga
6
Neringa
5
Kretinga
4
Silute
4
46 properties total found
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Palanga, Lithuania
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the exclusive place of Palanga, near the sea and Botanical Park. This …
€780,000
Commercial in Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
€32,256
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…
€110,000
Commercial with central heating in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 1 316 m²
€1,07M
Commercial with Shower in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with Shower
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
€90,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
€159,300
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Lift in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Lift
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
SELLING THE BIURO PATALP IN A DEPENDED NAME CLASS, WHITE PR. 123, WITH THE PANORAMIN VIDI TO…
€115,000
Commercial in Pyktiske, Lithuania
Commercial
Pyktiske, Lithuania
Area 1 977 m²
Floor 1
€160,000
Commercial with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALUE. =========== =G1> ADVANTAGE: • Separate e…
€225,000
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
===========G1> G1> TAG1>> ADVANTAGE: • Streaming Klaipeda location; • 15 minutes walk to t…
€319,000
Commercial with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALUE. =========== =G1> ADVANTAGE: • Separate e…
€225,000
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kvietiniai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kvietiniai, Lithuania
Area 1 122 m²
€187,900
Commercial in Priekule, Lithuania
Commercial
Priekule, Lithuania
Area 862 m²
Floor 1
In the center of the front, next to the main street, a commercial building is sold. There …
€410,999
Commercial in Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE PROJECT BEFORE THE SEA IN BLACKING! Are you dreaming of real estate on the seafron…
€409,000
Commercial in Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE PROJECT BEFORE THE SEA IN BLACKING! Are you dreaming of real estate on the seafron…
€309,000
Commercial in Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE PROJECT BEFORE THE SEA IN BLACKING! Are you dreaming of real estate on the seafron…
€335,000
Commercial in Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE PROJECT BEFORE THE SEA IN BLACKING! Are you dreaming of real estate on the seafron…
€405,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 485 m²
Floor 1
485 KV is SALE. M. BUILDING WITH THE LAND OF THE LAND IN THE CLASS! IN ONE BUILDING OF THE T…
€980,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Silute, Lithuania
Area 420 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE CREATMENT ADMINISTRATIVE PATALP IN THE COUNCIL, HIGHITY G. 5 WITH SEPARATE 4…
€110,000
Commercial in Pagryniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 388 m²
Floor 1
CLAIMS BUILDING WITH 18.69 ARS COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARTS IN THE BASIS, NATURAL G. 13 388.29 sq…
€82,000
Commercial with Furnace heating in Jakai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Jakai, Lithuania
Area 631 m²
Floor 1
The building for sale is locally comfortable in a place on Steel Street, Klaipeda. This part…
€380,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for sale in the industrial urban area Premises are located on the …
€49,000
Commercial in Gardamas, Lithuania
Commercial
Gardamas, Lithuania
Area 330 m²
Floor 1
SELLING 330.36 KV.M. BUILDING THE FILLION R. SAV., GARDAMO K., PIRTIES G. 2 Spacious rooms w…
€184,900
Commercial with Furnace heating in Pezaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Pezaiciai, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
A reconstructed building-school with a renovation project and permission to install nursing …
€150,000
Commercial with air conditioning in Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
SELLING PATALP IN RUSINESS SALE, NERING G. 61.44 sq.m. premises in the town of Rusne, Nering…
€62,500
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
PROPERTY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BUDELICIEM 13 -separate entrance; -patalpos renovated -plas…
€100,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Commercial facilities are available on Palanga City Center on the main city street. Separate…
€170,000
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen in Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€80,000
