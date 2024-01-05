Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Palanga

Commercial real estate in Palanga, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Palanga, Lithuania
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the exclusive place of Palanga, near the sea and Botanical Park. This …
€780,000
Leave a request
Commercial with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALUE. =========== =G1> ADVANTAGE: • Separate e…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALUE. =========== =G1> ADVANTAGE: • Separate e…
€225,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Commercial facilities are available on Palanga City Center on the main city street. Separate…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with kitchen in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial with kitchen
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Administrative destinations with separate entrance are sold in the Palanga Center, a parking…
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir