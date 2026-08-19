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Сommercial property in Marijampole County, Lithuania

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7 properties total found
Commercial property 691 m² in Padurpinycys, Lithuania
Commercial property 691 m²
Padurpinycys, Lithuania
Area 691 m²
Floor 1
SALE COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS WITH RAILWAY ROAD HEADING - VILKAVIŠKIŠKAS R., PILLERS IN MIEST…
$69,139
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Commercial property 1 118 m² in Barzdai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 118 m²
Barzdai, Lithuania
Area 1 118 m²
Floor 1
Sending BOARD OF CEREALS WITH SAFETY ELECTRICAL AND POTENTIAL LOGISTICS CENTRE - Address: Ša…
$92,186
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Commercial property 786 m² in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 786 m²
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 786 m²
Floor 1
For sale cafe with commercial and ancillary premises, total area 786.39 sq.m. Currently, a …
$289,826
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Commercial property 19 m² in Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial property 19 m²
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Sold GARAGE IN THE SECOND MARITIME CITY CITIZENS!!!! The underground garage is passed throu…
$6,840
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Commercial property 1 847 m² in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 847 m²
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 1 847 m²
Floor 1
Two buildings with other buildings in the common yard are sold. Vytauto g. 67, Vilkaviškis …
$405,756
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Commercial property 781 m² in Azuolynas, Lithuania
Commercial property 781 m²
Azuolynas, Lithuania
Area 781 m²
Floor 1
Former soft-legged game farm Marijampolės sav. Zvinishkiai k. 3 The premises are equipped in…
$165,255
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 531 m² in Pajotuliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 531 m²
Pajotuliai, Lithuania
Area 531 m²
Floor 1
531.32 KV.M. BUILDING, DISTRIBUTION OTHER-FERMS, WITH 1,4061 ha MAPHIC CHANGES FOR THE LAND …
$23,820
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