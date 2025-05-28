Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mazeikiai
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Commercial property 64 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
PRESENTATION OF THE PATLOS IN A VISIBLE FIELD, MICRORAJON CENTRE MISCELLANEOUS ALLOCATIONS M…
$102,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 51 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF KIRPYLA - GREECE SALON The premises of 50 sq.m. are suitable for commercial activit…
$77,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 68 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 68 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
RENTAL OR SALE OF COMMERCIAL PATLALPOS ON A VISIBLE HEAD, MICRORAJON CENTRE. RENTAL PRICES O…
$170,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 20 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 20 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
For sale, newly built 20.11 sq.m. garage Žemaitijos st., community "Finišas", Mazeikiai. A s…
$13,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go