Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Klaipeda

Commercial real estate in Klaipeda, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with central heating in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 1 316 m²
€1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
€159,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Lift in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Lift
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
SELLING THE BIURO PATALP IN A DEPENDED NAME CLASS, WHITE PR. 123, WITH THE PANORAMIN VIDI TO…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
===========G1> G1> TAG1>> ADVANTAGE: • Streaming Klaipeda location; • 15 minutes walk to t…
€319,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
===========G1> G1> TAG1>> ADVANTAGE: • Streaming Klaipeda location; • 15 minutes walk to t…
€319,000
Leave a request
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 485 m²
Floor 1
485 KV is SALE. M. BUILDING WITH THE LAND OF THE LAND IN THE CLASS! IN ONE BUILDING OF THE T…
€980,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for sale in the industrial urban area Premises are located on the …
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
PROPERTY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BUDELICIEM 13 -separate entrance; -patalpos renovated -plas…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 7 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for trade, offices and storage in the new complex in Klaipeda FOR R…
€3,993
Leave a request
Commercial in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
For sale 8-9 ( about 130 sq.m ) parking spaces in the underground park in the center of Klai…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Furnace heating in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Floor 3
IN THE CLASS, FORESTIGATION, FORESTIGATION, FOR THE PATALPES OF PRODUCTION AND ADMINISTRATIV…
€106,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PATALS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER CENTER (S. HIMKAUS G.) The city center itself sell…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTIONS FOR SALE HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS INSTALLED 308 KV.M. ADMINISTRATIVE/COMERCI…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir