Commercial real estate in Kaunas, Lithuania

39 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE COUNCIL CITY SENAMEST IN THE JONAVA GATVIN COMMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS! Premise…
€79,000
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …
€140,600
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL CITY CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL CHANGES! The best place for bus…
€99,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
€42,000
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€169,000
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE RUSINESS WITH A SEPARATE WARNING, NEW AND PROBANGES ESTABLISHED, NETA BLOOD,…
€105,000
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUSINESS WITH SERVICES LAST PATAL, RETURN SALON, CIRPAR, STRATEGISLATION IN THE PATR…
€185,000
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€69,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
€99,000
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 812 m²
Floor 1
€2,65M
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€12,700
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 465 m²
Floor 1
€480,000
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
SELLING 129.27 KV.M ADMINISTRATIVE-COMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS, KAUNO CENTRE, SPAUSTABINISHMENT …
€140,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE COVERAL PATAL PR, CENTRE. LANGES AND WARNING TRIES FROM THE WINNED PR. EXCLUSIVE…
€142,600
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€169,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Commercial premises in the heart of th…
€327,266
Commercial with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale 81 sq.m. Panerian g. 51, Viljampole, Kaunas Premises: - Address: Paneri…
€49,000
Commercial with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
INVESTMENTAL PROJECT – TWOBUTIS IN GREAT! THE TECHNICAL WORK PROJECT OF THE CAPITAL REMON AN…
€280,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 112 m²
Floor 1
SELDING PRODUCTION - SANDATORY AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS R. CALANT G., PETITISTS! 1 KM. IK…
€345,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE DAY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BIRD 23rd G., IN THE SONGS! IT IS POSSIBLE ANT BUILD…
€97,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 435 m²
Floor 1
PUTI INVESTMENT – IN THE PROMOTION PANEMUNICATION OF TRADE! PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS! …
€220,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
PUTION INVESTMENT COMMERCIAL PATALPOMS KAUNE POSSIBLE VALIDITY TRADE, RETURN, FAMILY, ODONTO…
€253,000
Commercial with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
SELLING PATALUE IN THE FUND WITH VITRINARY LANGUAGE! PATALPOS RANDASI IN THE PUTION, RAMIOJE…
€197,939
Commercial with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
SELLING PATALUE IN THE FUND WITH VITRINARY LANGUAGE! PATALPOS RANDASI IN THE PUTION, RAMIOJE…
€169,425
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Floor 1
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help to purchase these premises on…
€644,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
SELLING OR OPINING PROCEDURE ADMINISTRATIVE PATALMS CLOTUGYES G.! PATALP CAN BE APPLICABLE T…
€54,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 207 m²
Floor 4
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS SAVANORS PR.! ___________________________________ ADVANTAGE:…
€204,544
Commercial with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
INVESTMENT CITY CENTRE - LIFE, WORK OR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Rooms for sale for the installa…
€648,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 725 m²
Floor 1
CHAIN INVESTMENT INVESTIGATION OBJECTIVE ANT KALN COUNTRY LAMPER!!! DU SEPENDED LIVE HOME MA…
€300,000
Commercial with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 646 m²
Floor 1
For sale in 1897m. 2 floors, 646.4 sqm. m building in a very good location, Freedom Avenue 7…
€990,000
