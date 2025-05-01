Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
77
107 properties total found
Warehouse 80 000 m² in Aleksandrava, Lithuania
Warehouse 80 000 m²
Aleksandrava, Lithuania
Area 80 000 m²
Building plot, plot in Lithuania at the lake with warehouses, plot in Lithuania, commercial …
$903,724
Commercial property 594 m² in Varine, Lithuania
Commercial property 594 m²
Varine, Lithuania
Area 594 m²
Floor 1
ATTENTION INVESTIGATIONS! SELLING MODERN, OPEN TO EUROPEAN STANDARDS FOR RULES OF RULES OF T…
$1,63M
Commercial property 500 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
Spacious 500 sq.m. Administrative premises of soldiers G., Žirmūnai. Currently, the premises…
$1,09M
Commercial property 20 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 20 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Garage for sale in Pašilaičiai Advantages: • Quality black garage doors; • The building con…
$25,010
Commercial property 76 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 76 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Furnished premises for sale in the Old Town, Bazilijonų st. The premises are currently lease…
$238,315
Commercial property 89 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 89 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Floor 9
89.39 sq.m. Commercial premises in Business Center "Freedom" in Justiniškės Premises pric…
$228,797
Commercial property 187 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 187 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
MEDICAL CENTER FOR SALE IN VOKIEČIŲ G., OLD TOWN ADVANTAGES: • Medical premises. • Flow-thr…
$801,140
Commercial property 153 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 153 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
$275,280
Commercial property 174 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 174 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Floor 1
A reconstructed building - a shop in Maišiagala town. The place of the building will be perf…
$1,561
Commercial property 129 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 129 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Floor 1
The administrative premises of 128 sq.m. are sold in Kernavės g., Šnipiškės, Vilnius. The pr…
$317,724
Established business 611 m² in Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
Established business 611 m²
Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 611 m²
Number of floors 3
$398,753
Commercial property 681 m² in Kiaukliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 681 m²
Kiaukliai, Lithuania
Area 681 m²
Floor 1
Ramikos str. 7-1, Kiaukliai, Zigulės sen., Širvintų r. sav. PAKALPA - GARAŽAS. The premises …
$63,915
Commercial property 72 m² in Lentvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 72 m²
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PATALPOSES FOR THE CLASS CENTRE! Commercial destinations are sold in the Kushiad…
$38,058
Commercial property 17 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 17 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
ATTRACTIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS!!! In Šeškinė, Šeškinės g. 45A, a 17.00 sq.m. garage (box) wi…
$19,765
Commercial property 140 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 140 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATION OF 139.68 KV.M. COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE DIFFERENT HEADING - VILNIUS SENAMIEST…
$467,394
Commercial property 80 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Premises for sale in Naujamiestis, Algirdo st. The premises are currently rented. ADVANTAG…
$100,468
Commercial property 2 050 m² in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 050 m²
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 2 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Production / storage and administration rooms. Production facilities - 1730 square meters. A…
$717,381
Commercial property 101 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 101 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Floor 3
FOR SALE 101.48 SQUARE. M. ADMINISTRATIVE PREMISES IN THE CENTER OF VILNIUS, KONSTITUCIJOS P…
$347,358
Commercial property 1 764 m² in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 764 m²
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 1 764 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale - Dining room - Restaurant in Ukmerge Equipped with 1764, 09 sq.m 2 a buil…
$924,266
Commercial property 159 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 159 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 159 m²
Floor 1
$305,662
Commercial property 83 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 83 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Floor 21
Prestigious administrative premises with panoramic view in the very center of Vilnius Looki…
$347,358
Commercial property 107 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 107 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
FOR SALE 106.6 SQ.M. STORAGE PREMISES IN RASŲ ST., VILNIUS. IN A PROMISING AND CONVENIENT PA…
$161,248
Commercial property 33 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
$122,930
Commercial property 130 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 130 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Private hiding place for sale !! 130 sq.m in the very heart of Vilnius Old Town, Town Hall S…
$156,243
Commercial property 767 m² in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 767 m²
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Floor 1
The Naujadvaris manor homestead located in the Švenčioni district still has preserved elemen…
$387,768
Commercial property 68 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 68 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE 68 SQ.M.ORGANIZED AND UNIVERSAL PREMISES FOR VARIOUS COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES IN FABIJ…
$153,036
Commercial property 3 756 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 756 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 3 756 m²
Floor 1
A complex of production/storage/industrial/office buildings with a 2.4 ha plot is for sale i…
$1,42M
Commercial property 99 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 99 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
FULLY FURNISHED 100 SQM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN THE VERY HEART OF THE OLD TOWN. RESTAURANT PRE…
$442,485
Commercial property 610 m² in Trakai, Lithuania
Commercial property 610 m²
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 610 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale – sandals (metallic hangar) with state land lease agreement ~ 40 m The bui…
$108,737
Commercial property 897 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 897 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 897 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE AT VYTENIO G. 20, NAUJAMISTYS, VILNIUS. Unique premises in one …
$1,24M
