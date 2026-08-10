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Сommercial property in Kaunas County, Lithuania

;
Kaunas
42
Kedainiai
7
Jonava
3
72 properties total found
Commercial property 102 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 102 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
DESIRING TO PATCHES IN RAW, MUTUMS G. 2, KAUNE. PATCHES IN THE PUBLICATION AND CONSTRUCTION …
$160,564
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Commercial property 357 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 357 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 357 m²
Floor 1
Commercial / service premises for sale in Red House (357,49 sq.m) Spacious and functional c…
$416,190
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Commercial property 1 043 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 043 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 043 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR THE MAIN ROAD A1 (VILNIUS-KAUNAS-KLAIPĖDA), IN THE CITY OF…
$2,01M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 252 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 252 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 252 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATION 251.56 sq. m. ACCESS FOR SUSTAINABLE USE TO PATCHES 2-3 FUCK FOR STORAGE! ------…
$240,493
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Commercial property 61 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 61 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING to PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE ADVICE FOR DIFFERENT ACTIVITIES! Self-contained gas floor…
$155,693
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Commercial property 34 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 34 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
INDIVIDUAL ADVICE ON THE NEGOTIATIONS - INVESTMENT OR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES The 2-room obje…
$164,041
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Commercial property 453 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 453 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 453 m²
Floor 1
PREVIOUS COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE MILK CENTRE - FREEDOM ALERT Exclusive commercial premise…
$1,74M
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Commercial property 169 991 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 169 991 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 169 991 m²
SUBMITTED INDIVIDUAL OBJECT - 17 HA A SEAT AERODROME, WHETHER DIFFERENT NUCLEAR TACK, MANEVR…
$4,13M
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Commercial property 1 668 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 668 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 668 m²
Floor 1
Sending COMMERCIAL DESTINATION BUILDINGS WITH LIQUID AND SAFETY ELECTRICAL Address: Tvenkini…
$2,26M
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Commercial property 23 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 23 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
A neat stone garage for sale. The garage has a hole (dry). Convenient access. You can find a…
$20,867
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
MANUFACTURING / STORAGE PREMISES FOR SALE R. KALANTOS STR., PETRAŠIŪNUS! 34 A. PLOT OF LAND.…
$1,57M
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Commercial property 382 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 382 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 382 m²
Floor 1
"MIXINTYN' "Milkintynė" is a special place for celebrations, recreation and business opport…
$451,954
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Commercial property 53 m² in Cicinai, Lithuania
Commercial property 53 m²
Cicinai, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
SODIUM WITH A MAJOR DISCHARGE AND RETURN! SEPARATE FREE AREA WITH THERASA AND OWN WATER TELL…
$173,896
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Commercial property 91 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 91 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 3
In the Old Town of Kaunas, near Kaunas Castle, there is not equipped 91,41 sq.m. room for sa…
$92,336
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Commercial property 336 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 336 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 3
SUBMITTING COMMERCIAL ADVICE ON STABILITY RENDER Spacious and functional non-residential pre…
$705,983
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Commercial property 405 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 405 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 405 m²
Floor 2
The premises of 405,46 sq.m are sold in Drobės str. 62, Kaunas. _ _ _ _ _ _ You want to see…
$277,467
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Commercial property 102 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 102 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
DASTS FOR SALE IN CHAIN SENAMGES, WITH STATE LANDINES Address – Radville g. 19, Chairs; Bu…
$101,432
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Commercial property 2 457 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 457 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 2 457 m²
Floor 1
SALE ADMINISTRATIVE AND INDUSTRIAL AND STORAGE ADVICE WITH AICLE TECHNICAL G., CAUNG strate…
$950,629
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Commercial property 114 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 114 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
KAUNORAMA - BUTTE 16 WEEK, B AME _ _ _ _ _ _ Apartment with exclusive panorama of Kaunas - i…
$383,098
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Commercial property 1 812 m² in Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 812 m²
Narepai, Lithuania
Area 1 812 m²
Floor 1
The property is sold in 1812 sq.m. administrative, commercial building with warehouse premis…
$3,07M
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Commercial property 20 370 m² in Bajenai I, Lithuania
Commercial property 20 370 m²
Bajenai I, Lithuania
Area 20 370 m²
Number of floors 1
$13,58M
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Commercial property 80 m² in Ringaudai, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO CARRY OUT DIFFERENT ACTIVITIES ON THE CORRECTION MARKET! -----------------------…
$57,965
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Commercial property 110 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 110 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The former boiler building with reconstruction project is sold - Rimvydo str. 17C, Kaunas L…
$60,284
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Commercial property 80 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO DESIGNATE TWI INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL PARTS IN NORTHERN TURGUACE. PRICES ONLY 159…
$18,492
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Commercial property 190 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 190 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Floor 2
PROSPECTE OF PUBLE COMMERCIAL PREMISES PEACE!!! We offer to purchase attractive commercial o…
$575,498
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Commercial property 1 217 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 217 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 217 m²
Floor 3
SALE OF ALL THIRD PASTAT AUTE AND GUARANTEE AFTER ALL HOUSEHOLD CAUNE, GREAT THE BASIC GATH.…
$1,14M
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Commercial property 210 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 210 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 210 m²
Floor 2
DESIGNATION 210 sq.m. AREA COMMERCIAL COORDINATION IN THE AREA OF INSURANCE Sold with a BALT…
$166,261
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Commercial property 27 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 27 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
DO YOU NOT PAID A RENT FOR YOUR BURSE / SALONA / SALT? ACHIEVING YOUR PROPOSAL!! DESIRING TO…
$63,762
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Commercial property 160 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 160 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
SALE SATISFACTUAL ACTIVITY OF POWER BUSINESS ALEKSOTE 7 years of successful catering busine…
$41,619
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Commercial property 722 m² in Ramonai, Lithuania
Commercial property 722 m²
Ramonai, Lithuania
Area 722 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF CEREALS WITH AUDIBLE RAMEN K.SAV. Ramons - village in Raseiniai district municipali…
$69,558
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