Commercial real estate in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
39
Kedainiai
5
69 properties total found
Commercial in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 2 203 m²
Floor 1
€390,000
Commercial with air conditioning in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE COUNCIL CITY SENAMEST IN THE JONAVA GATVIN COMMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS! Premise…
€79,000
Commercial in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€25,000
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …
€140,600
Commercial in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
€39,900
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL CITY CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL CHANGES! The best place for bus…
€99,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
€42,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Floor 1
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
€299,500
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
Administrative purpose building for sale in the heart of the city of Cotain. Central urban l…
€140,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
Administrative purpose building for sale in the heart of the city of Cotain. Central urban l…
€140,000
Commercial in Urneziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Urneziai, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Floor 2
€20,000
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€169,000
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE RUSINESS WITH A SEPARATE WARNING, NEW AND PROBANGES ESTABLISHED, NETA BLOOD,…
€105,000
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUSINESS WITH SERVICES LAST PATAL, RETURN SALON, CIRPAR, STRATEGISLATION IN THE PATR…
€185,000
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€69,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
€99,000
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 812 m²
Floor 1
€2,65M
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€12,700
Commercial in Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
BUILDING- STORE for sale. The building is next to the A1 motorway Kaunas-Klaipėkė, at the i…
€69,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Vilkija, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 1 486 m²
Floor 1
€364,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 465 m²
Floor 1
€480,000
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
SELLING 129.27 KV.M ADMINISTRATIVE-COMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS, KAUNO CENTRE, SPAUSTABINISHMENT …
€140,000
Commercial with alarm system in Jonava, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 850 m²
Floor 1
SELDING THE PATALPOSES FOR THE COMMERCIAL, SANDELECTION 850 KV.M, IN JONAVA, JONALAUTION G.!…
€250,000
Commercial in Pasiliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 473 m²
Floor 2
€89,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE COVERAL PATAL PR, CENTRE. LANGES AND WARNING TRIES FROM THE WINNED PR. EXCLUSIVE…
€142,600
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€169,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Commercial premises in the heart of th…
€327,266
Commercial with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale 81 sq.m. Panerian g. 51, Viljampole, Kaunas Premises: - Address: Paneri…
€49,000
Commercial with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
INVESTMENTAL PROJECT – TWOBUTIS IN GREAT! THE TECHNICAL WORK PROJECT OF THE CAPITAL REMON AN…
€280,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 112 m²
Floor 1
SELDING PRODUCTION - SANDATORY AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS R. CALANT G., PETITISTS! 1 KM. IK…
€345,000
