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Сommercial property in Šiauliai, Lithuania

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6 properties total found
Commercial property 1 207 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 207 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 1 207 m²
Floor 1
A unique production / storage building with land plot and VIDEU to FRENKELIO VILOS SODUS is …
$457,749
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Commercial property 178 m² in Zaliukes, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Zaliukes, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
The trading premises of 178 sq.m. are sold in Vytauto g., Šiauliai. The premises are current…
$232,799
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Commercial property 288 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 288 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 288 m²
Floor 3
DESIRING TO PROVIDE COMMERCIAL COORDINATIONS IN STRATEGIC NORTHERN HEAD - WINE G. 107! Look…
$477,633
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Commercial property 1 736 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 736 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 1 736 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises are sold in the center of Šiauliai city - investment, which is worth att…
$1,59M
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Commercial property 178 m² in Zaliukes, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Zaliukes, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
The trading premises of 178 sq.m. are sold in Vytauto g., Šiauliai. The premises are current…
$232,799
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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 2
100% rented facility Return on investment 8.8%. For sale   Building complex Total area   350…
$2,38M
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