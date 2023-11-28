Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Šiauliai, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Floor 2
In the central part of the greenery of the city, in the strategic location, the Šiauliai wea…
€159,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065652286 darius.valancius@capital.lt
Commercial in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 1 220 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE -DIRECTLY PATOG IN THE CITY PART OF THE PUBLIC Possible uses: production and indust…
€610,150
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064503919 laima.kauneckiene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
IN CENTRAL CITY PARTICIPANT TO COMPATIBLE PATAL PATAL PATALS! VERY GOOD INVESTMENT! PIGS HE…
€80,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with air conditioning, with Restaurant in the building in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with Restaurant in the building
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
IN CENTRAL DAL OF THE CITY OF THE SERMS, PATALPA ADVANTAGES - In the heart of the city - Th…
€28,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064503919 laima.kauneckiene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 2
100% rented facility Return on investment 8.8%. For sale & nbsp; Building complex Total area…
€2,40M
