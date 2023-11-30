Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Panevezys County, Lithuania

Panevėžys
9
20 properties total found
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 3 082 m²
Floor 1
€500,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 862 m²
Floor 1
€765,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with alarm system, with Furnace heating, with Total security of the building in Birzai, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Furnace heating, with Total security of the building
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
€36,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
€120,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
€120,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Parokiske, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Parokiske, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
€60,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kupiskis, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1
€375,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Shower in Kamajai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Shower
Kamajai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Floor 2
CITY CENTREL (ROKIC RAJ, ) SELLING 148 KV.M. PATALP FOR LIFE OR COMMERCIA, FOR THE POILSIAN …
€12,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Local electricity in Slamai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
ATTENTION INVESTIGATIONS !!! FOR SALE OF SERVICES IN THE PROPERTY BIRD, IN THE LIGHT RENOVAT…
€52,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
SELLING HOUSE WITH COMMERCIAL PATAL PATAL IN THE RAMYGAL GATV, IN THE CANEVIEW. The buildin…
€79,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Mieliunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mieliunai, Lithuania
Area 436 m²
Floor 1
CITY CENTREATMENT (ROCIETY RAJ) 436 KV.M. ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS GENERAL INFORMATION: • Lo…
€9,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
SELECTED CIRPED BUSINESS IN THE CANEVIEW! The fully equipped hairdresser is located in the c…
€15,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
SELLING OF THE PANCHASB, PROJECTED G.20A, WITH LOSSING SECTION. BUILDING THE KOMERCINE ACTIV…
€79,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Jukoniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Jukoniai, Lithuania
Area 1 389 m²
Floor 1
A complex of two buildings for sale – farm and laying-darking in the Pascal, in the case of …
€16,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 504 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises for sale in the city center ! Handling commercial premises for sale J. B…
€310,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with alarm system in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 306 m²
Floor 1
€115,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 445 m²
Floor 1
OPENING BUSINESS AND PATAL POS PANEVISH CITY CENTER!!! The fully equipped night club “ SKRYD…
€39,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with Furnace heating, with kitchen in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with Furnace heating, with kitchen
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
€249,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kuckai, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kuckai, Lithuania
Area 1 990 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL, PRODUCTION AND STORAGE PROPERING BUILDINGS FOR SALE FERMOS K., INVITES SEN., IN …
€329,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 904 m²
Floor 2
Hotel sold in the centre of Rokiškis city Independence Square Location: Independence a. 25,…
€56,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
