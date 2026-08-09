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Сommercial property in Panevezys County, Lithuania

;
Panevėžys
4
11 properties total found
Commercial property 603 m² in Byciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 603 m²
Byciai, Lithuania
Area 603 m²
Floor 1
Scanning warehouse with CEREALS DRIVING AND STORAGE EQUIPMENT, CONTAINED BY CEREALS DRIVING,…
$74,964
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Commercial property 1 990 m² in Ferma, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 990 m²
Ferma, Lithuania
Area 1 990 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTED COMMERCIAL, NATURAL AND STORAGE-SUITABLE BUILDINGS K., RAGUVOS SEN. COMMERCIAL BU…
$381,264
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Slavinciskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Slavinciskis, Lithuania
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
IN THE FIELD OF THE CENTRAL GIVEN, THE GIVEN GIVEN BUILDINGS WITH CAPITAL REPATCH AND RESTAU…
$812,390
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 478 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 478 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 1 478 m²
Floor 1
STRATEGIC LOCATION OF BUSINESS IN FULL - FUNCTIONING / PRODUCTION CORRECTIONS WITH ADMINISTR…
$519,425
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Commercial property 287 m² in Anciskiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 287 m²
Anciskiai, Lithuania
Area 287 m²
Floor 1
SALE ONE IN THE ANCHILE PRICE, BUT 6000 EUR! Looking for a place to relax or implement a bus…
$6,956
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Commercial property 139 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
!!! BUILDINGS DESIGN BY PROJECT G.20A WITH THE LOSS OF 3,63 ARM AREA. BUILDINGS FOR THE INST…
$85,673
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Commercial property 39 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 39 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
MAINTENANCE OF COMMERCIAL ADVICE WITH CLIMATE ACTION G. 38. BASIC AREA - 38 KV.M. FROM COMUN…
$28,801
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Commercial property 182 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 182 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR SALE IN THE VERY CENTER OF MAŽEIKIų CITY, PAVASARIO STREET - WITH FU…
$136,763
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Commercial property 1 389 m² in Pazasai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 389 m²
Pazasai, Lithuania
Area 1 389 m²
Floor 1
A complex of two buildings for sale – farm and laying-darking in the Pascal, in the case of …
$18,235
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Commercial property 1 100 m² in Birzai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1
In the exclusive part of Biržai city, 200 m from the shore of Lake Širvėna and 200 m from th…
$193,747
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Commercial property 183 m² in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 183 m²
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
$283,783
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