Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Telsiai County, Lithuania

;
Mazeikiai
5
12 properties total found
Commercial property 71 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
PRESENTATION OF INVESTMENT CORRECTIONS!!! Administrative premises of 71.40 sq.m. with shared…
$78,137
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 63 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING to PROVIDE COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE FIRST MAJOR COUNTRY OF THE MAIN MIESTS. NEW A…
$75,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 838 m² in Seda, Lithuania
Commercial property 838 m²
Seda, Lithuania
Area 838 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTED PROFESSIONAL, COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL COMPLEX (KVAD 669,22) WITH INDIVIDUAL AND OTHE…
$576,419
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 149 m² in Pabalve, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 149 m²
Pabalve, Lithuania
Area 1 149 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises located in Telšiai area are sold. A mile away. The premises may be adapt…
$52,169
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 395 m² in Tryskiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 395 m²
Tryskiai, Lithuania
Area 395 m²
PRESENTATION OF COMMERCIAL - PRODUCTION - STORAGE PREMIUM Address: Bokšto g. 19, Trakai, Te…
$54,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 62 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 62 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
PRESENTATION OF THE PATTERN AND FUNCTIONING ALLOCATION (ODONOLOGY) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: - …
$104,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
Commercial property in Plunge, Lithuania
Commercial property
Plunge, Lithuania
Number of floors 1
Meat processing business for sale. About 10 tons of meat are processed in one shift, 10 empl…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 68 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 68 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR RENT OR SALE IN A VISIBLE LOCATION, IN THE CENTER OF THE MICRO-DISTR…
$170,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 64 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
PREMISES FOR SALE IN A VISIBLE LOCATION, IN THE CENTER OF THE MICRO-DISTRICT THE PREMISES CA…
$102,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 204 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 204 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 1 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Pig farm for sale (currently empty). The farm can hold 1 000 pigs at a time. The price of t…
$70,069
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 12 800 m² in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Commercial property 12 800 m²
Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 12 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Farms with an administrative building, a pig slaughterhouse, and a garage for sale. The site…
$594,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 51 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
HAIRDRESSER FOR SALE - BEAUTY SALON 50 sq.m. is for sale in a good location on Ventos St.,…
$77,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go