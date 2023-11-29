Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Telsiai County

Commercial real estate in Telsiai County, Lithuania

11 properties total found
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Pateklenai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Pateklenai, Lithuania
Area 431 m²
Floor 1
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Krakiai, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Krakiai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Total security of the building in Plunge, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Total security of the building
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 19 630 m²
Floor 1
€1,60M
Leave a request
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Total security of the building in Plunge, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system, with Total security of the building
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 19 630 m²
Floor 1
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Kuliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
Grain warehouse, mill, two farms, and land under plots are sold. Grain warehouse – area abou…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Pabalve, Lithuania
Commercial
Pabalve, Lithuania
Area 1 149 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises for sale in Telšiai district. Will think for a km. The premises can be a…
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Sakalai I, Lithuania
Commercial
Sakalai I, Lithuania
Area 1 204 m²
Floor 1
Pig farm for sale ( is currently empty ). 1,000 pigs can be stored on the farm at once. Pric…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Furnace heating in Varkaliai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Varkaliai, Lithuania
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
Farms with administrative building, pig slaughterhouse and autoservis are sold. The plot inc…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 1 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Pig farm for sale (currently empty). The farm can hold 1 000 pigs at a time. The price of t…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Farms for sale in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Commercial with Farms for sale
Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 12 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Farms with an administrative building, a pig slaughterhouse, and a garage for sale. The site…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Plunge, Lithuania
Commercial
Plunge, Lithuania
Number of floors 1
Meat processing business for sale. About 10 tons of meat are processed in one shift, 10 empl…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir