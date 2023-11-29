Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Alytus County, Lithuania

Alytus
Commercial with Local electricity in Vilguciai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Vilguciai, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 1
303 sqm is sold in the carnal district of Gudius. m. production - storage facilities with a …
€135,000
Commercial with alarm system, with gas heating, with Total security of the building in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with gas heating, with Total security of the building
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 487 m²
Floor 1
MANUFUNCTIONAL BUILDING THE COMMERCIAL LAST, CENTRE These unique commercial destinations in…
€570,000
Commercial in Panara, Lithuania
Commercial
Panara, Lithuania
Area 940 m²
Floor 1
SOME TOURISM SODY ANT NEMUNO PAGE CRANTO! SODY IN THE EXECUTION OF THE DZAIN NATIONAL SUBJE…
€1,10M
Commercial with alarm system, with Total security of the building in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Total security of the building
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Non-residential facilities for sale are perfect for autoservis activities The premises incl…
€55,000
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Telephone line in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Telephone line
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Floor 2
LASSIAN CITY CENTER FOR SALE 265 KV. M PATALPOS, ELIGIBLE MISCELLANEOUS ACTIVITIES THE BUIL…
€87,000
Commercial with Conference hall in the building in Giluiciai, Lithuania
Commercial with Conference hall in the building
Giluiciai, Lithuania
Area 375 m²
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help to purchase these premises on…
€310,000
Commercial in Ricieliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Ricieliai, Lithuania
Area 615 m²
SELLING ½ (pus ) 615 KV.M. WITH 1.2HA SINDOWING PATALPOS, DRUSKINES SAV. LEIPALING SEN. RICI…
€32,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
SALE PATALS! These premises are properly equipped for administrative activities. The premis…
€35,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 897 m²
Floor 3
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE MANUFACTURING PRAMONES IN THE BATCH, ALYTUJ 897 sqm for sale. m prem…
€87,000
Established business 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Merkine, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Merkine, Lithuania
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 3
ПРОДАЕТСЯ ДОМ НА БЕРЕГУ НЕМУНЫ ДЛЯ СЕЛЬСКОГО ТУРИЗМА! ДОМ НАХОДИТСЯ В НАЦИОНАЛЬНОМ ПАРК…
€1,10M
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 516 m²
Floor 1
€220,000
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE PRODUCTION AND OFFICE DESTINATION IN ITIN PATO IN THE ALYTA PLACE, COUNTRY TRADE CI…
€335,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Rimenai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Rimenai, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
A two-storey building with a operating shop is for sale. The building is found near the Grea…
€26,000
