Commercial real estate in Siauliai County, Lithuania

Šiauliai
Radviliskis
Commercial with air conditioning in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
IN CENTRAL DAL OF THE CITY OF THE SERMS, PATALPA ADVANTAGES - In the heart of the city - Th…
€26,000
Commercial in Joniskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 1 100 m²
€185,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
COUNTRY TRAVEL TWO SALE TRADE IN THE DVAR G, WAY ADVANTAGES - Portable commercial destinati…
€39,900
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system in Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 782 m²
Floor 1
Are you planning to invest in real estate? We have an offer for you! SELDING THE PRIPALITY O…
€180,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet in Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
SELDING THE CENTRAL OF THE LIGHT PATALP IN THE RADVILIC PARTY!!! __________________________…
€29,900
Commercial in Sutkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Sutkunai, Lithuania
Area 1 023 m²
Floor 1
SELLING OTHER LAST BUILDING BERDING SAMPLE K. JONIC RAJ. ----------------------------------…
€15,000
Commercial in Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
PART OF THE BUILDING FOR SALE IN RADVILISKY, 33 MAIRONIO G Advantages: - THE PURPOSE OF THE…
€25,000
Commercial with air conditioning in Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
SELDING THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE RADVILIC STREATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE!!! _________________…
€100,000
Commercial in Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Floor 1
WORKING BAR FOR SALE IN BAISOGALA 8 ACRES PLOT WITH 155 SQ.M. BUILDING. THE BUILDING IS IN …
€45,000
Commercial in Joniskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 585 m²
Floor 1
€49,900
Commercial with alarm system in Aukstieji, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Aukstieji, Lithuania
Area 2 027 m²
Floor 1
€90,000
Commercial in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 1 182 m²
€195,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Floor 2
In the central part of the greenery of the city, in the strategic location, the Šiauliai wea…
€159,500
Commercial in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 1 220 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE -DIRECTLY PATOG IN THE CITY PART OF THE PUBLIC Possible uses: production and indust…
€610,150
Commercial with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
IN CENTRAL CITY PARTICIPANT TO COMPATIBLE PATAL PATAL PATALS! VERY GOOD INVESTMENT! PIGS HE…
€80,000
Commercial in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 2
100% rented facility Return on investment 8.8%. For sale & nbsp; Building complex Total area…
€2,40M
