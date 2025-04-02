Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Telsiai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 86 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 86 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
CORRECTIONS TO RELEVANT INVESTMENT!!! Administrative premises of 85.99 sq. m. The premises a…
$32,518
Leave a request
Commercial property 71 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
PRESENTATION OF INVESTMENT CORRECTIONS!!! Administrative premises of 71.40 sq.m. with shared…
$73,301
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes