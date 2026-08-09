Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevėžys
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Panevėžys, Lithuania

;
4 properties total found
Commercial property 1 478 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 478 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 1 478 m²
Floor 1
STRATEGIC LOCATION OF BUSINESS IN FULL - FUNCTIONING / PRODUCTION CORRECTIONS WITH ADMINISTR…
$519,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 139 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
!!! BUILDINGS DESIGN BY PROJECT G.20A WITH THE LOSS OF 3,63 ARM AREA. BUILDINGS FOR THE INST…
$85,673
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 39 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 39 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
MAINTENANCE OF COMMERCIAL ADVICE WITH CLIMATE ACTION G. 38. BASIC AREA - 38 KV.M. FROM COMUN…
$28,801
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
Commercial property 182 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 182 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR SALE IN THE VERY CENTER OF MAŽEIKIų CITY, PAVASARIO STREET - WITH FU…
$136,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go