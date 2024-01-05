Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Utena County

Commercial real estate in Utena County, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Commercial in Karlos, Lithuania
Commercial
Karlos, Lithuania
Area 1 311 m²
Floor 1
SELLING 1310.66 KV.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL PATALPOS VISAGINE POSSIBLE RELATING !!! ADVAN…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 274 m²
Floor 1
ANKSCHI, J. BILIUNO G. A PROFITABLE CAFE IS SOLD - A BUILDING - A HOUSE WITH A PLOT OF LAND.…
€199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
€5,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Palaukoja, Lithuania
Commercial
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Area 1 073 m²
€89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Kavarskas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kavarskas, Lithuania
Area 743 m²
COMMERCIAL BUILDING WITH CLASSIC ELEMENTS BY ANOTHER R. (CAVARKAS) GENERAL INFORMATION •Bui…
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir