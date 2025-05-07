Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Valmieras novads, Latvia

Valmiera
6
Strenci
6
Mazsalaca
5
Trikatas pagasts
4
22 properties total found
6 room apartment in Rujiena, Latvia
6 room apartment
Rujiena, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/7
Spacious 6-room apartment in the quiet center of Riga.The apartment is located on the 4th fl…
$428,651
2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/5
$41,310
4 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
$307,830
2 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$143,504
3 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
$125,717
4 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
4 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/5
$125,317
3 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/6
$367,715
3 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/6
$472,777
2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
The house was restored on the street. Avota 4, designed by the famous architect Karl Johann …
$55,733
4 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
4 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$311,234
2 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
2 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
For Sale: 2-Room Apartment in Valmiera, Rūpniecības Street This modern and cozy 2-room apar…
$47,153
5 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
5 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Floor 6/7
$252,121
2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
$63,289
5 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
5 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$580,013
3 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$284,202
3 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$346,703
1 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
1 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/6
$89,302
2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
$104,011
2 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$147,559
4 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/7
$165,619
1 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/7
$55,157
3 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
$180,286
