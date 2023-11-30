Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

Saulkrasti
10
12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
A new and modern apartment with everything necessary for living is offered in Saulkrasti. Th…
€177,000
6 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with security in Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with security
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Latvia.Saulkrasti Apartment in a complex on the beach Cozy apartment on the 3rd floor of a 4…
€260,000
1 room apartment in Saulkrasti, Latvia
1 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
Cozy, designer 2-room apartment in a new residential complex in a dune zone on the coast of …
Price on request
3 room apartment with yard in Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/6
€328,000
6 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services in Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/2
A wonderful family house in Saulkrasti is available for sale. Saulkrasti Resort is located a…
€750,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern house, new sold (commissioned in 2009) in early Saulkrasti, on the front line, almost…
€375,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Saulkrasti, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 417 m²
Floor 3/3
€400,000
8 room house with terrace in Saulkrasti, Latvia
8 room house with terrace
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 2
€700,000
5 room house with basement in Saulkrasti, Latvia
5 room house with basement
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,000
6 room house with elevator, with sauna in Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house with elevator, with sauna
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€375,000
4 room house with terrace, with basement in Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 room house with terrace, with basement
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€105,000
