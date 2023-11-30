Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Saulkrastu novads
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
A new and modern apartment with everything necessary for living is offered in Saulkrasti. Th…
€177,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with security in Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with security
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Latvia.Saulkrasti Apartment in a complex on the beach Cozy apartment on the 3rd floor of a 4…
€260,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saulkrasti, Latvia
1 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
Cozy, designer 2-room apartment in a new residential complex in a dune zone on the coast of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with yard in Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/6
€328,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir