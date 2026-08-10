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Houses for sale in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

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Saulkrasti
5
Saulkrastu pagasts
4
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9 properties total found
6 room house in Peterupe, Latvia
6 room house
Peterupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/3
$170,282
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
5 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
$228,310
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$384,016
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
6 room house in Kisupe 2, Latvia
6 room house
Kisupe 2, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
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6 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$393,981
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8 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
8 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 2
Village residence - the architecture of this residence creates a standard of buildings in La…
$735,431
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5 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
5 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,566
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4 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
$893,023
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4 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$110,315
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Properties features in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

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