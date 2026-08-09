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Houses for sale in Ropazu novads, Latvia

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Garkalnes pagasts
36
Stopinu pagasts
10
Ropazu pagasts
3
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49 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
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4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 3
✨ We are pleased to present this spacious and cozy house, perfectly suited for a large famil…
$328,972
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Languages
Русский
3 bedroom house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale, a modern house built in 2018, located on the first line. House description: …
$634,203
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Villasmuiza, Latvia
House
Villasmuiza, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
A wonderful property half an hour's drive from Riga. A great holiday location where you can …
$78,248
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House 10 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 838 m²
Floor 4/4
A stunning single family home in exclusive residential development is offered for sale. Thi…
$872,862
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6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
In the protected, closed-type village ";Sunishi";, just 30 minutes drive from the center of …
$814,672
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6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» located…
$880,540
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House 10 rooms in Lici, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer very nice house for rent in the small town of Lichi, 15 minutes by car to Riga, nea…
$880,540
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8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer you a luxury villa on the lake for sale. Elite has closed village on the bench of L…
$1,10M
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5 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
5 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell a small, compact house with a view of the lake in the prestigious village of Priedka…
$807,749
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3 bedroom house in Ropazu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Ropazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique property combining a modern, energy-efficient, high-quality, newly built two-story …
Price on request
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4 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
$537,981
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Luxurious family home in the prestigious Bergi area of Riga. This meticulously designed hou…
$528,503
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Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
8 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
8 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 423 m²
Floor 1/2
$370,834
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 730 m²
We offer to buy a large house, which is located in a picturesque private town next to the "S…
$1,12M
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House in Makstenieki, Latvia
House
Makstenieki, Latvia
$900,217
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/2
$352,100
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Unique Custom-Built House for Sale in Sunīši. - Main House Area: 402 m². - Guest Hou…
$557,864
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Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to purchase a house in Balthasers. Land area - 1246 square meters. mThe area of the…
$581,908
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5 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
For Sale: Ultra-Modern Passive House in Prestigious Baltezers. A unique opportunity to ac…
$512,060
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņīši, an elite village of a c…
$698,290
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6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Prižkalne is a village of Latvian millionaires, located a few kilometers from Riga, on the c…
$651,600
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5 room house in Sauriesi, Latvia
5 room house
Sauriesi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/2
$279,092
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
$742,596
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Lici, Latvia
4 room house
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
$288,897
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a well built, spacious and bright family house in Dreiliņi with several balconie…
$380,730
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6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a house for sale in Priedkalne, Liedaga Street.A spacious and well-maintained plot …
$672,978
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Spacious House in Bukulti for a Large Family A spacious and well-maintained two-story hou…
$270,124
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
$284,291
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom house in Ropazu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Ropazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Single-Story House in Prestigious Marsili, Baltezers Description: - Stylish single-st…
$458,036
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Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
8 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
$645,729
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Properties features in Ropazu novads, Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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